AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant5633.3573-1163.49386-253311-408.762154327.6
Bane7030.0468-1017.460209-491126-140.900127118.2
Brooks2627.8174-418.41639-12577-87.88546417.8
Jackson7327.3407-972.419122-375261-320.816119716.4
Clarke5819.4259-399.6494-2076-116.65559810.3
Melton6522.5240-607.395113-31572-98.73566510.2
Jones6720.6220-485.45468-18050-60.8335588.3
Williams5421.4159-350.45462-20026-33.7884067.5
Anderson6121.3180-415.43431-9656-92.6094477.3
Adams7026.4198-360.5500-1103-188.5484997.1
Konchar6417.9117-229.51146-11325-44.5683054.8
Tillman4612.282-172.4779-3835-54.6482084.5
Merrill69.78-24.3337-232-4.500254.2
Culver338.644-112.39310-3912-27.4441103.3
Tillie3612.843-127.33927-865-8.6251183.3
Aldama2810.537-100.3704-4112-20.600903.2
Buchanan25.01-4.2500-20-0.00021.0
Mathias62.72-6.3332-60-0.00061.0
Terry21.51-11.0000-00-0.00021.0
Jeffries33.01-2.5000-10-0.00020.7
Pons83.62-4.5001-10-2.00050.6
Sneed24.00-2.0000-20-0.00000.0
Teske32.70-1.0000-00-2.00000.0
TEAM74241.03216-6970.461840-24081249-1703.7338521115.1
OPPONENTS74241.02967-6560.452899-25591263-1636.7728096109.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant752463215.73756.78406619221
Bane442723164.51922.718108010528
Brooks2360833.2692.786134417
Jackson1143114255.8781.1257069122165
Clarke1251963215.5771.31120343066
Melton572342914.51722.61120989834
Jones151441592.42854.331061432
Williams21871082.050.91010283610
Anderson642643285.41602.6930685738
Adams32837270010.02303.313405910655
Konchar712202914.5881.4810402520
Tillman50771272.842.9530442915
Merrill1671.24.730020
Culver1229411.231.934017154
Tillie2139601.722.6580231315
Aldama2442662.415.52802119
Buchanan1121.021.010120
Mathias022.31.210100
Terry000.00.010000
Jeffries022.71.310000
Pons336.80.020000
Sneed1121.00.020000
Teske022.71.310100
TEAM10502610366049.5189525.614571726980489
OPPONENTS7472429317642.9185025.0145445321102462

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you