|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|56
|33.3
|573-1163
|.493
|86-253
|311-408
|.762
|1543
|27.6
|Bane
|70
|30.0
|468-1017
|.460
|209-491
|126-140
|.900
|1271
|18.2
|Brooks
|26
|27.8
|174-418
|.416
|39-125
|77-87
|.885
|464
|17.8
|Jackson
|73
|27.3
|407-972
|.419
|122-375
|261-320
|.816
|1197
|16.4
|Clarke
|58
|19.4
|259-399
|.649
|4-20
|76-116
|.655
|598
|10.3
|Melton
|65
|22.5
|240-607
|.395
|113-315
|72-98
|.735
|665
|10.2
|Jones
|67
|20.6
|220-485
|.454
|68-180
|50-60
|.833
|558
|8.3
|Williams
|54
|21.4
|159-350
|.454
|62-200
|26-33
|.788
|406
|7.5
|Anderson
|61
|21.3
|180-415
|.434
|31-96
|56-92
|.609
|447
|7.3
|Adams
|70
|26.4
|198-360
|.550
|0-1
|103-188
|.548
|499
|7.1
|Konchar
|64
|17.9
|117-229
|.511
|46-113
|25-44
|.568
|305
|4.8
|Tillman
|46
|12.2
|82-172
|.477
|9-38
|35-54
|.648
|208
|4.5
|Merrill
|6
|9.7
|8-24
|.333
|7-23
|2-4
|.500
|25
|4.2
|Culver
|33
|8.6
|44-112
|.393
|10-39
|12-27
|.444
|110
|3.3
|Tillie
|36
|12.8
|43-127
|.339
|27-86
|5-8
|.625
|118
|3.3
|Aldama
|28
|10.5
|37-100
|.370
|4-41
|12-20
|.600
|90
|3.2
|Buchanan
|2
|5.0
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Mathias
|6
|2.7
|2-6
|.333
|2-6
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|Terry
|2
|1.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Jeffries
|3
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Pons
|8
|3.6
|2-4
|.500
|1-1
|0-2
|.000
|5
|0.6
|Sneed
|2
|4.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Teske
|3
|2.7
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|74
|241.0
|3216-6970
|.461
|840-2408
|1249-1703
|.733
|8521
|115.1
|OPPONENTS
|74
|241.0
|2967-6560
|.452
|899-2559
|1263-1636
|.772
|8096
|109.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|75
|246
|321
|5.7
|375
|6.7
|84
|0
|66
|192
|21
|Bane
|44
|272
|316
|4.5
|192
|2.7
|181
|0
|80
|105
|28
|Brooks
|23
|60
|83
|3.2
|69
|2.7
|86
|1
|34
|41
|7
|Jackson
|114
|311
|425
|5.8
|78
|1.1
|257
|0
|69
|122
|165
|Clarke
|125
|196
|321
|5.5
|77
|1.3
|112
|0
|34
|30
|66
|Melton
|57
|234
|291
|4.5
|172
|2.6
|112
|0
|98
|98
|34
|Jones
|15
|144
|159
|2.4
|285
|4.3
|31
|0
|61
|43
|2
|Williams
|21
|87
|108
|2.0
|50
|.9
|101
|0
|28
|36
|10
|Anderson
|64
|264
|328
|5.4
|160
|2.6
|93
|0
|68
|57
|38
|Adams
|328
|372
|700
|10.0
|230
|3.3
|134
|0
|59
|106
|55
|Konchar
|71
|220
|291
|4.5
|88
|1.4
|81
|0
|40
|25
|20
|Tillman
|50
|77
|127
|2.8
|42
|.9
|53
|0
|44
|29
|15
|Merrill
|1
|6
|7
|1.2
|4
|.7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Culver
|12
|29
|41
|1.2
|31
|.9
|34
|0
|17
|15
|4
|Tillie
|21
|39
|60
|1.7
|22
|.6
|58
|0
|23
|13
|15
|Aldama
|24
|42
|66
|2.4
|15
|.5
|28
|0
|2
|11
|9
|Buchanan
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Mathias
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Terry
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffries
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pons
|3
|3
|6
|.8
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sneed
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teske
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|1050
|2610
|3660
|49.5
|1895
|25.6
|1457
|1
|726
|980
|489
|OPPONENTS
|747
|2429
|3176
|42.9
|1850
|25.0
|1454
|4
|532
|1102
|462
