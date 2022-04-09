|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|56
|33.3
|573-1163
|.493
|86-253
|311-408
|.762
|1543
|27.6
|Brooks
|31
|27.8
|218-510
|.427
|43-144
|88-104
|.846
|567
|18.3
|Bane
|75
|29.9
|502-1094
|.459
|224-519
|138-153
|.902
|1366
|18.2
|Jackson
|77
|27.3
|428-1032
|.415
|127-398
|277-338
|.820
|1260
|16.4
|Melton
|71
|22.6
|272-672
|.405
|134-357
|87-116
|.750
|765
|10.8
|Clarke
|63
|19.5
|278-437
|.636
|5-22
|85-130
|.654
|646
|10.3
|Jones
|72
|21.3
|249-551
|.452
|80-205
|54-66
|.818
|632
|8.8
|Williams
|60
|21.6
|178-394
|.452
|68-224
|40-50
|.800
|464
|7.7
|Anderson
|67
|21.4
|200-453
|.442
|34-104
|64-101
|.634
|498
|7.4
|Adams
|75
|26.4
|208-381
|.546
|0-1
|108-199
|.543
|524
|7.0
|Tillman
|51
|12.9
|95-203
|.468
|9-43
|45-68
|.662
|244
|4.8
|Konchar
|70
|17.8
|127-249
|.510
|51-121
|25-44
|.568
|330
|4.7
|Merrill
|6
|9.7
|8-24
|.333
|7-23
|2-4
|.500
|25
|4.2
|Aldama
|31
|10.6
|46-116
|.397
|4-43
|16-26
|.615
|112
|3.6
|Tillie
|36
|12.8
|43-127
|.339
|27-86
|5-8
|.625
|118
|3.3
|Culver
|36
|8.5
|46-119
|.387
|10-41
|14-29
|.483
|116
|3.2
|Buchanan
|2
|5.0
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Mathias
|6
|2.7
|2-6
|.333
|2-6
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|Terry
|2
|1.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Jeffries
|3
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Pons
|10
|3.7
|3-6
|.500
|1-2
|0-2
|.000
|7
|0.7
|Sneed
|2
|4.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Teske
|3
|2.7
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|80
|241.3
|3479-7547
|.461
|912-2597
|1359-1848
|.735
|9229
|115.4
|OPPONENTS
|80
|241.3
|3210-7079
|.453
|963-2750
|1378-1789
|.770
|8761
|109.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|75
|246
|321
|5.7
|375
|6.7
|84
|0
|66
|192
|21
|Brooks
|29
|70
|99
|3.2
|83
|2.7
|103
|1
|36
|50
|8
|Bane
|46
|287
|333
|4.4
|207
|2.8
|192
|0
|92
|109
|29
|Jackson
|119
|326
|445
|5.8
|86
|1.1
|270
|0
|73
|128
|173
|Melton
|62
|260
|322
|4.5
|186
|2.6
|123
|0
|102
|108
|37
|Clarke
|133
|204
|337
|5.3
|83
|1.3
|121
|0
|38
|34
|68
|Jones
|17
|157
|174
|2.4
|316
|4.4
|32
|0
|65
|46
|2
|Williams
|23
|99
|122
|2.0
|62
|1.0
|110
|0
|33
|40
|12
|Anderson
|68
|290
|358
|5.3
|176
|2.6
|106
|0
|74
|69
|43
|Adams
|345
|404
|749
|10.0
|252
|3.4
|149
|0
|65
|113
|59
|Tillman
|63
|94
|157
|3.1
|59
|1.2
|60
|0
|46
|33
|15
|Konchar
|79
|235
|314
|4.5
|98
|1.4
|88
|0
|43
|26
|21
|Merrill
|1
|6
|7
|1.2
|4
|.7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Aldama
|27
|50
|77
|2.5
|17
|.5
|33
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Tillie
|21
|39
|60
|1.7
|22
|.6
|58
|0
|23
|13
|15
|Culver
|13
|33
|46
|1.3
|32
|.9
|39
|0
|19
|18
|5
|Buchanan
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Mathias
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Terry
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffries
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pons
|4
|4
|8
|.8
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sneed
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teske
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|1127
|2812
|3939
|49.2
|2063
|25.8
|1580
|2
|783
|1053
|518
|OPPONENTS
|798
|2644
|3442
|43.0
|1990
|24.9
|1583
|4
|573
|1204
|491
