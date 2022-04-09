AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant5633.3573-1163.49386-253311-408.762154327.6
Brooks3127.8218-510.42743-14488-104.84656718.3
Bane7529.9502-1094.459224-519138-153.902136618.2
Jackson7727.3428-1032.415127-398277-338.820126016.4
Melton7122.6272-672.405134-35787-116.75076510.8
Clarke6319.5278-437.6365-2285-130.65464610.3
Jones7221.3249-551.45280-20554-66.8186328.8
Williams6021.6178-394.45268-22440-50.8004647.7
Anderson6721.4200-453.44234-10464-101.6344987.4
Adams7526.4208-381.5460-1108-199.5435247.0
Tillman5112.995-203.4689-4345-68.6622444.8
Konchar7017.8127-249.51051-12125-44.5683304.7
Merrill69.78-24.3337-232-4.500254.2
Aldama3110.646-116.3974-4316-26.6151123.6
Tillie3612.843-127.33927-865-8.6251183.3
Culver368.546-119.38710-4114-29.4831163.2
Buchanan25.01-4.2500-20-0.00021.0
Mathias62.72-6.3332-60-0.00061.0
Terry21.51-11.0000-00-0.00021.0
Jeffries33.01-2.5000-10-0.00020.7
Pons103.73-6.5001-20-2.00070.7
Sneed24.00-2.0000-20-0.00000.0
Teske32.70-1.0000-00-2.00000.0
TEAM80241.33479-7547.461912-25971359-1848.7359229115.4
OPPONENTS80241.33210-7079.453963-27501378-1789.7708761109.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant752463215.73756.78406619221
Brooks2970993.2832.7103136508
Bane462873334.42072.819209210929
Jackson1193264455.8861.1270073128173
Melton622603224.51862.6123010210837
Clarke1332043375.3831.31210383468
Jones171571742.43164.432065462
Williams23991222.0621.01100334012
Anderson682903585.31762.61060746943
Adams34540474910.02523.414906511359
Tillman63941573.1591.2600463315
Konchar792353144.5981.4880432621
Merrill1671.24.730020
Aldama2750772.517.533041210
Tillie2139601.722.6580231315
Culver1333461.332.939019185
Buchanan1121.021.010120
Mathias022.31.210100
Terry000.00.010000
Jeffries022.71.310000
Pons448.80.020100
Sneed1121.00.020000
Teske022.71.310100
TEAM11272812393949.2206325.8158027831053518
OPPONENTS7982644344243.0199024.9158345731204491

