AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant5733.1580-1177.49388-256316-415.761156427.4
Brooks3227.7227-526.43246-14990-106.84959018.4
Bane7629.8508-1101.461228-523140-155.903138418.2
Jackson7827.3430-1036.415128-401284-345.823127216.3
Melton7222.7277-682.406136-36387-116.75077710.8
Clarke6419.5288-447.6445-2285-130.65466610.4
Jones7321.2249-552.45180-20554-66.8186328.7
Williams6121.6185-406.45672-23141-53.7744837.9
Anderson6821.4203-458.44335-10664-101.6345057.4
Adams7626.3210-384.5470-1108-199.5435286.9
Tillman5212.896-206.46610-4645-70.6432474.8
Konchar7117.6128-251.51051-12225-44.5683324.7
Merrill69.78-24.3337-232-4.500254.2
Aldama3110.646-116.3974-4316-26.6151123.6
Tillie3612.843-127.33927-865-8.6251183.3
Culver368.546-119.38710-4114-29.4831163.2
Buchanan25.01-4.2500-20-0.00021.0
Mathias62.72-6.3332-60-0.00061.0
Terry21.51-11.0000-00-0.00021.0
Jeffries33.01-2.5000-10-0.00020.7
Pons114.13-9.3331-30-2.00070.6
Sneed24.00-2.0000-20-0.00000.0
Teske32.70-1.0000-00-2.00000.0
TEAM81241.23532-7637.462930-26321376-1871.7359370115.7
OPPONENTS81241.23251-7170.453969-27801404-1824.7708875109.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant772483255.73846.78606619622
Brooks29731023.2882.8105136508
Bane462883344.42082.719609211129
Jackson1193354545.8861.1272073130177
Melton632623254.51892.6126010311138
Clarke1352073425.3861.31220393468
Jones171591762.43244.432066462
Williams251001252.0641.01120344112
Anderson682933615.31802.61080747144
Adams34941176010.02563.415306511560
Tillman63941573.0601.2600483315
Konchar802363164.5991.4890432721
Merrill1671.24.730020
Aldama2750772.517.533041210
Tillie2139601.722.6580231315
Culver1333461.332.939019185
Buchanan1121.021.010120
Mathias022.31.210100
Terry000.00.010000
Jeffries022.71.310000
Pons5510.90.030111
Sneed1121.00.020000
Teske022.71.310100
TEAM11402847398749.2210426.0160427891072527
OPPONENTS8072664347142.9201324.9160545831220494

