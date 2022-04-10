|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|57
|33.1
|580-1177
|.493
|88-256
|316-415
|.761
|1564
|27.4
|Brooks
|32
|27.7
|227-526
|.432
|46-149
|90-106
|.849
|590
|18.4
|Bane
|76
|29.8
|508-1101
|.461
|228-523
|140-155
|.903
|1384
|18.2
|Jackson
|78
|27.3
|430-1036
|.415
|128-401
|284-345
|.823
|1272
|16.3
|Melton
|72
|22.7
|277-682
|.406
|136-363
|87-116
|.750
|777
|10.8
|Clarke
|64
|19.5
|288-447
|.644
|5-22
|85-130
|.654
|666
|10.4
|Jones
|73
|21.2
|249-552
|.451
|80-205
|54-66
|.818
|632
|8.7
|Williams
|61
|21.6
|185-406
|.456
|72-231
|41-53
|.774
|483
|7.9
|Anderson
|68
|21.4
|203-458
|.443
|35-106
|64-101
|.634
|505
|7.4
|Adams
|76
|26.3
|210-384
|.547
|0-1
|108-199
|.543
|528
|6.9
|Tillman
|52
|12.8
|96-206
|.466
|10-46
|45-70
|.643
|247
|4.8
|Konchar
|71
|17.6
|128-251
|.510
|51-122
|25-44
|.568
|332
|4.7
|Merrill
|6
|9.7
|8-24
|.333
|7-23
|2-4
|.500
|25
|4.2
|Aldama
|31
|10.6
|46-116
|.397
|4-43
|16-26
|.615
|112
|3.6
|Tillie
|36
|12.8
|43-127
|.339
|27-86
|5-8
|.625
|118
|3.3
|Culver
|36
|8.5
|46-119
|.387
|10-41
|14-29
|.483
|116
|3.2
|Buchanan
|2
|5.0
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Mathias
|6
|2.7
|2-6
|.333
|2-6
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|Terry
|2
|1.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Jeffries
|3
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Pons
|11
|4.1
|3-9
|.333
|1-3
|0-2
|.000
|7
|0.6
|Sneed
|2
|4.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Teske
|3
|2.7
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|81
|241.2
|3532-7637
|.462
|930-2632
|1376-1871
|.735
|9370
|115.7
|OPPONENTS
|81
|241.2
|3251-7170
|.453
|969-2780
|1404-1824
|.770
|8875
|109.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|77
|248
|325
|5.7
|384
|6.7
|86
|0
|66
|196
|22
|Brooks
|29
|73
|102
|3.2
|88
|2.8
|105
|1
|36
|50
|8
|Bane
|46
|288
|334
|4.4
|208
|2.7
|196
|0
|92
|111
|29
|Jackson
|119
|335
|454
|5.8
|86
|1.1
|272
|0
|73
|130
|177
|Melton
|63
|262
|325
|4.5
|189
|2.6
|126
|0
|103
|111
|38
|Clarke
|135
|207
|342
|5.3
|86
|1.3
|122
|0
|39
|34
|68
|Jones
|17
|159
|176
|2.4
|324
|4.4
|32
|0
|66
|46
|2
|Williams
|25
|100
|125
|2.0
|64
|1.0
|112
|0
|34
|41
|12
|Anderson
|68
|293
|361
|5.3
|180
|2.6
|108
|0
|74
|71
|44
|Adams
|349
|411
|760
|10.0
|256
|3.4
|153
|0
|65
|115
|60
|Tillman
|63
|94
|157
|3.0
|60
|1.2
|60
|0
|48
|33
|15
|Konchar
|80
|236
|316
|4.5
|99
|1.4
|89
|0
|43
|27
|21
|Merrill
|1
|6
|7
|1.2
|4
|.7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Aldama
|27
|50
|77
|2.5
|17
|.5
|33
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Tillie
|21
|39
|60
|1.7
|22
|.6
|58
|0
|23
|13
|15
|Culver
|13
|33
|46
|1.3
|32
|.9
|39
|0
|19
|18
|5
|Buchanan
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Mathias
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Terry
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffries
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pons
|5
|5
|10
|.9
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Sneed
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teske
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|1140
|2847
|3987
|49.2
|2104
|26.0
|1604
|2
|789
|1072
|527
|OPPONENTS
|807
|2664
|3471
|42.9
|2013
|24.9
|1605
|4
|583
|1220
|494
