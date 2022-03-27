AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant5633.3573-1163.49386-253311-408.762154327.6
Bane7130.0477-1036.460211-498126-140.900129118.2
Brooks2727.6183-435.42139-12878-89.87648317.9
Jackson7427.3412-986.418122-379267-326.819121316.4
Melton6622.5248-618.401119-32474-102.72568910.4
Clarke5819.4259-399.6494-2076-116.65559810.3
Jones6820.8224-494.45370-18453-64.8285718.4
Williams5521.3162-356.45563-20426-35.7434137.5
Anderson6221.3183-421.43532-9858-94.6174567.4
Adams7126.4200-367.5450-1103-188.5485037.1
Konchar6517.9118-232.50947-11525-44.5683084.7
Tillman4712.485-179.4759-3937-57.6492164.6
Merrill69.78-24.3337-232-4.500254.2
Culver348.445-113.39810-3912-27.4441123.3
Tillie3612.843-127.33927-865-8.6251183.3
Aldama2910.338-101.3764-4112-20.600923.2
Buchanan25.01-4.2500-20-0.00021.0
Mathias62.72-6.3332-60-0.00061.0
Terry21.51-11.0000-00-0.00021.0
Jeffries33.01-2.5000-10-0.00020.7
Pons93.62-5.4001-20-2.00050.6
Sneed24.00-2.0000-20-0.00000.0
Teske32.70-1.0000-00-2.00000.0
TEAM75241.03265-7072.462853-24451265-1726.7338648115.3
OPPONENTS75241.03004-6653.452906-25911284-1662.7738198109.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant752463215.73756.78406619221
Bane442753194.51972.818208210528
Brooks2462863.2702.690134427
Jackson1163154315.8781.1262070124167
Melton582362944.51742.6115010110034
Clarke1251963215.5771.31120343066
Jones161471632.42954.331062432
Williams21901112.0531.01020293611
Anderson642683325.41602.6930695740
Adams33437771110.02353.313606010757
Konchar712252964.6891.4810402521
Tillman55831382.9451.0550443115
Merrill1671.24.730020
Culver1229411.231.934017155
Tillie2139601.722.6580231315
Aldama2443672.315.52902119
Buchanan1121.021.010120
Mathias022.31.210100
Terry000.00.010000
Jeffries022.71.310000
Pons336.70.020000
Sneed1121.00.020000
Teske022.71.310100
TEAM10662648371449.5192525.714761736988498
OPPONENTS7612461322243.0186924.9147545361116469

