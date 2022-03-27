|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|56
|33.3
|573-1163
|.493
|86-253
|311-408
|.762
|1543
|27.6
|Bane
|71
|30.0
|477-1036
|.460
|211-498
|126-140
|.900
|1291
|18.2
|Brooks
|27
|27.6
|183-435
|.421
|39-128
|78-89
|.876
|483
|17.9
|Jackson
|74
|27.3
|412-986
|.418
|122-379
|267-326
|.819
|1213
|16.4
|Melton
|66
|22.5
|248-618
|.401
|119-324
|74-102
|.725
|689
|10.4
|Clarke
|58
|19.4
|259-399
|.649
|4-20
|76-116
|.655
|598
|10.3
|Jones
|68
|20.8
|224-494
|.453
|70-184
|53-64
|.828
|571
|8.4
|Williams
|55
|21.3
|162-356
|.455
|63-204
|26-35
|.743
|413
|7.5
|Anderson
|62
|21.3
|183-421
|.435
|32-98
|58-94
|.617
|456
|7.4
|Adams
|71
|26.4
|200-367
|.545
|0-1
|103-188
|.548
|503
|7.1
|Konchar
|65
|17.9
|118-232
|.509
|47-115
|25-44
|.568
|308
|4.7
|Tillman
|47
|12.4
|85-179
|.475
|9-39
|37-57
|.649
|216
|4.6
|Merrill
|6
|9.7
|8-24
|.333
|7-23
|2-4
|.500
|25
|4.2
|Culver
|34
|8.4
|45-113
|.398
|10-39
|12-27
|.444
|112
|3.3
|Tillie
|36
|12.8
|43-127
|.339
|27-86
|5-8
|.625
|118
|3.3
|Aldama
|29
|10.3
|38-101
|.376
|4-41
|12-20
|.600
|92
|3.2
|Buchanan
|2
|5.0
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Mathias
|6
|2.7
|2-6
|.333
|2-6
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|Terry
|2
|1.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Jeffries
|3
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Pons
|9
|3.6
|2-5
|.400
|1-2
|0-2
|.000
|5
|0.6
|Sneed
|2
|4.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Teske
|3
|2.7
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|75
|241.0
|3265-7072
|.462
|853-2445
|1265-1726
|.733
|8648
|115.3
|OPPONENTS
|75
|241.0
|3004-6653
|.452
|906-2591
|1284-1662
|.773
|8198
|109.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|75
|246
|321
|5.7
|375
|6.7
|84
|0
|66
|192
|21
|Bane
|44
|275
|319
|4.5
|197
|2.8
|182
|0
|82
|105
|28
|Brooks
|24
|62
|86
|3.2
|70
|2.6
|90
|1
|34
|42
|7
|Jackson
|116
|315
|431
|5.8
|78
|1.1
|262
|0
|70
|124
|167
|Melton
|58
|236
|294
|4.5
|174
|2.6
|115
|0
|101
|100
|34
|Clarke
|125
|196
|321
|5.5
|77
|1.3
|112
|0
|34
|30
|66
|Jones
|16
|147
|163
|2.4
|295
|4.3
|31
|0
|62
|43
|2
|Williams
|21
|90
|111
|2.0
|53
|1.0
|102
|0
|29
|36
|11
|Anderson
|64
|268
|332
|5.4
|160
|2.6
|93
|0
|69
|57
|40
|Adams
|334
|377
|711
|10.0
|235
|3.3
|136
|0
|60
|107
|57
|Konchar
|71
|225
|296
|4.6
|89
|1.4
|81
|0
|40
|25
|21
|Tillman
|55
|83
|138
|2.9
|45
|1.0
|55
|0
|44
|31
|15
|Merrill
|1
|6
|7
|1.2
|4
|.7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Culver
|12
|29
|41
|1.2
|31
|.9
|34
|0
|17
|15
|5
|Tillie
|21
|39
|60
|1.7
|22
|.6
|58
|0
|23
|13
|15
|Aldama
|24
|43
|67
|2.3
|15
|.5
|29
|0
|2
|11
|9
|Buchanan
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Mathias
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Terry
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffries
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pons
|3
|3
|6
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sneed
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teske
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|1066
|2648
|3714
|49.5
|1925
|25.7
|1476
|1
|736
|988
|498
|OPPONENTS
|761
|2461
|3222
|43.0
|1869
|24.9
|1475
|4
|536
|1116
|469
