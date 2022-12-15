|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|22
|33.0
|212-463
|.458
|39-110
|147-198
|.742
|610
|27.7
|Bane
|12
|33.6
|99-213
|.465
|46-102
|52-57
|.912
|296
|24.7
|Jackson
|11
|26.3
|70-137
|.511
|20-55
|42-55
|.764
|202
|18.4
|Brooks
|24
|31.2
|159-394
|.404
|57-162
|50-66
|.758
|425
|17.7
|Jones
|27
|23.8
|111-248
|.448
|42-109
|21-30
|.700
|285
|10.6
|Aldama
|26
|24.7
|94-200
|.470
|35-98
|38-51
|.745
|261
|10.0
|Clarke
|27
|19.7
|111-174
|.638
|1-6
|42-61
|.689
|265
|9.8
|Konchar
|25
|27.6
|79-167
|.473
|38-97
|15-17
|.882
|211
|8.4
|Adams
|24
|26.7
|86-141
|.610
|0-1
|19-65
|.292
|191
|8.0
|Roddy
|27
|19.1
|63-158
|.399
|26-85
|20-28
|.714
|172
|6.4
|LaRavia
|17
|17.6
|29-70
|.414
|19-49
|5-5
|1.000
|82
|4.8
|Tillman
|14
|10.7
|22-39
|.564
|2-6
|4-12
|.333
|50
|3.6
|Chandler
|11
|11.7
|16-43
|.372
|2-12
|3-7
|.429
|37
|3.4
|Z.Williams
|3
|18.7
|4-19
|.211
|0-10
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|3.3
|Lofton
|5
|4.6
|7-14
|.500
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|15
|3.0
|V.Williams
|6
|6.7
|3-11
|.273
|1-8
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|TEAM
|27
|241.9
|1165-2491
|.468
|328-911
|461-657
|.702
|3119
|115.5
|OPPONENTS
|27
|241.9
|1089-2416
|.451
|353-983
|485-621
|.781
|3016
|111.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|30
|115
|145
|6.6
|172
|7.8
|43
|1
|26
|83
|6
|Bane
|6
|53
|59
|4.9
|57
|4.8
|29
|0
|7
|27
|3
|Jackson
|20
|48
|68
|6.2
|4
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|19
|40
|Brooks
|18
|71
|89
|3.7
|71
|3.0
|76
|1
|21
|45
|3
|Jones
|12
|48
|60
|2.2
|131
|4.9
|12
|0
|21
|31
|2
|Aldama
|38
|112
|150
|5.8
|36
|1.4
|66
|0
|22
|16
|24
|Clarke
|32
|104
|136
|5.0
|34
|1.3
|65
|0
|10
|33
|23
|Konchar
|32
|125
|157
|6.3
|38
|1.5
|45
|0
|28
|18
|7
|Adams
|115
|137
|252
|10.5
|56
|2.3
|56
|0
|19
|51
|25
|Roddy
|18
|52
|70
|2.6
|18
|.7
|41
|0
|8
|20
|9
|LaRavia
|14
|37
|51
|3.0
|16
|.9
|33
|0
|9
|15
|3
|Tillman
|17
|18
|35
|2.5
|8
|.6
|15
|0
|6
|7
|6
|Chandler
|2
|18
|20
|1.8
|28
|2.5
|5
|0
|7
|12
|4
|Z.Williams
|1
|12
|13
|4.3
|5
|1.7
|4
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Lofton
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|4
|.8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|V.Williams
|1
|4
|5
|.8
|2
|.3
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|TEAM
|357
|957
|1314
|48.7
|680
|25.2
|530
|2
|202
|383
|157
|OPPONENTS
|295
|861
|1156
|42.8
|712
|26.4
|590
|0
|195
|387
|144
