AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant2233.0212-463.45839-110147-198.74261027.7
Bane1233.699-213.46546-10252-57.91229624.7
Jackson1126.370-137.51120-5542-55.76420218.4
Brooks2431.2159-394.40457-16250-66.75842517.7
Jones2723.8111-248.44842-10921-30.70028510.6
Aldama2624.794-200.47035-9838-51.74526110.0
Clarke2719.7111-174.6381-642-61.6892659.8
Konchar2527.679-167.47338-9715-17.8822118.4
Adams2426.786-141.6100-119-65.2921918.0
Roddy2719.163-158.39926-8520-28.7141726.4
LaRavia1717.629-70.41419-495-51.000824.8
Tillman1410.722-39.5642-64-12.333503.6
Chandler1111.716-43.3722-123-7.429373.4
Z.Williams318.74-19.2110-102-21.000103.3
Lofton54.67-14.5000-11-3.333153.0
V.Williams66.73-11.2731-80-0.00071.2
TEAM27241.91165-2491.468328-911461-657.7023119115.5
OPPONENTS27241.91089-2416.451353-983485-621.7813016111.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant301151456.61727.843126836
Bane653594.9574.82907273
Jackson2048686.24.4320111940
Brooks1871893.7713.076121453
Jones1248602.21314.912021312
Aldama381121505.8361.4660221624
Clarke321041365.0341.3650103323
Konchar321251576.3381.545028187
Adams11513725210.5562.3560195125
Roddy1852702.618.74108209
LaRavia1437513.016.93309153
Tillman1718352.58.6150676
Chandler218201.8282.5507124
Z.Williams112134.351.740351
Lofton134.84.830010
V.Williams145.82.350401
TEAM357957131448.768025.25302202383157
OPPONENTS295861115642.871226.45900195387144

