AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant2732.4255-563.45346-139168-230.73072426.8
Bane1432.2105-239.43948-11764-70.91432223.0
Brooks2930.8192-467.41166-19365-83.78351517.8
Jackson1625.191-177.51426-7157-75.76026516.6
Jones3223.8128-286.44848-12732-42.76233610.5
Clarke3219.8135-206.6551-659-80.73833010.3
Aldama3123.9109-229.47642-11247-65.7233079.9
Adams2926.3100-170.5880-126-78.3332267.8
Konchar3026.282-183.44840-10616-19.8422207.3
Roddy3118.978-194.40230-10421-33.6362076.7
Z.Williams818.315-46.3262-232-21.000344.3
LaRavia2015.930-72.41719-505-51.000844.2
Tillman179.927-44.6142-66-14.429623.6
Lofton54.67-14.5000-11-3.333153.0
Chandler1410.518-48.3752-123-7.429412.9
V.Williams66.73-11.2731-80-0.00071.2
TEAM32241.61375-2949.466373-1076572-806.7103695115.5
OPPONENTS32241.61283-2869.447422-1184572-756.7573560111.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant341391736.42137.9492281026
Bane659654.6594.23608284
Brooks21851063.7802.895126534
Jackson2868966.09.6480162249
Jones1359722.21484.614025342
Clarke411311725.4361.1740133525
Aldama401271675.4421.4760241928
Adams14016030010.3642.2680245634
Konchar321381705.7471.649031188
Roddy2066862.822.7440122410
Z.Williams228303.8141.81404112
LaRavia1638542.718.937010153
Tillman1821392.38.5160677
Lofton134.84.830010
Chandler320231.6332.4708134
V.Williams145.82.350401
TEAM4161146156248.879925.06353239438187
OPPONENTS3481034138243.284526.46961228446160

