|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|27
|32.4
|255-563
|.453
|46-139
|168-230
|.730
|724
|26.8
|Bane
|14
|32.2
|105-239
|.439
|48-117
|64-70
|.914
|322
|23.0
|Brooks
|29
|30.8
|192-467
|.411
|66-193
|65-83
|.783
|515
|17.8
|Jackson
|16
|25.1
|91-177
|.514
|26-71
|57-75
|.760
|265
|16.6
|Jones
|32
|23.8
|128-286
|.448
|48-127
|32-42
|.762
|336
|10.5
|Clarke
|32
|19.8
|135-206
|.655
|1-6
|59-80
|.738
|330
|10.3
|Aldama
|31
|23.9
|109-229
|.476
|42-112
|47-65
|.723
|307
|9.9
|Adams
|29
|26.3
|100-170
|.588
|0-1
|26-78
|.333
|226
|7.8
|Konchar
|30
|26.2
|82-183
|.448
|40-106
|16-19
|.842
|220
|7.3
|Roddy
|31
|18.9
|78-194
|.402
|30-104
|21-33
|.636
|207
|6.7
|Z.Williams
|8
|18.3
|15-46
|.326
|2-23
|2-2
|1.000
|34
|4.3
|LaRavia
|20
|15.9
|30-72
|.417
|19-50
|5-5
|1.000
|84
|4.2
|Tillman
|17
|9.9
|27-44
|.614
|2-6
|6-14
|.429
|62
|3.6
|Lofton
|5
|4.6
|7-14
|.500
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|15
|3.0
|Chandler
|14
|10.5
|18-48
|.375
|2-12
|3-7
|.429
|41
|2.9
|V.Williams
|6
|6.7
|3-11
|.273
|1-8
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|TEAM
|32
|241.6
|1375-2949
|.466
|373-1076
|572-806
|.710
|3695
|115.5
|OPPONENTS
|32
|241.6
|1283-2869
|.447
|422-1184
|572-756
|.757
|3560
|111.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|34
|139
|173
|6.4
|213
|7.9
|49
|2
|28
|102
|6
|Bane
|6
|59
|65
|4.6
|59
|4.2
|36
|0
|8
|28
|4
|Brooks
|21
|85
|106
|3.7
|80
|2.8
|95
|1
|26
|53
|4
|Jackson
|28
|68
|96
|6.0
|9
|.6
|48
|0
|16
|22
|49
|Jones
|13
|59
|72
|2.2
|148
|4.6
|14
|0
|25
|34
|2
|Clarke
|41
|131
|172
|5.4
|36
|1.1
|74
|0
|13
|35
|25
|Aldama
|40
|127
|167
|5.4
|42
|1.4
|76
|0
|24
|19
|28
|Adams
|140
|160
|300
|10.3
|64
|2.2
|68
|0
|24
|56
|34
|Konchar
|32
|138
|170
|5.7
|47
|1.6
|49
|0
|31
|18
|8
|Roddy
|20
|66
|86
|2.8
|22
|.7
|44
|0
|12
|24
|10
|Z.Williams
|2
|28
|30
|3.8
|14
|1.8
|14
|0
|4
|11
|2
|LaRavia
|16
|38
|54
|2.7
|18
|.9
|37
|0
|10
|15
|3
|Tillman
|18
|21
|39
|2.3
|8
|.5
|16
|0
|6
|7
|7
|Lofton
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|4
|.8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chandler
|3
|20
|23
|1.6
|33
|2.4
|7
|0
|8
|13
|4
|V.Williams
|1
|4
|5
|.8
|2
|.3
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|TEAM
|416
|1146
|1562
|48.8
|799
|25.0
|635
|3
|239
|438
|187
|OPPONENTS
|348
|1034
|1382
|43.2
|845
|26.4
|696
|1
|228
|446
|160
