AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant2432.0224-494.45341-121152-207.73464126.7
Bane1233.699-213.46546-10252-57.91229624.7
Brooks2631.0176-432.40764-18159-76.77647518.3
Jackson1325.574-147.50323-6251-67.76122217.1
Jones2924.0122-271.45047-12125-35.71431610.9
Aldama2824.599-211.46937-10347-61.77028210.1
Clarke2919.6120-184.6521-646-65.7082879.9
Adams2626.593-154.6040-124-72.3332108.1
Konchar2727.082-175.46940-10115-17.8822198.1
Roddy2919.373-182.40128-9720-29.6901946.7
LaRavia1817.330-72.41719-505-51.000844.7
Z.Williams518.210-33.3031-162-21.000234.6
Tillman1510.825-42.5952-66-14.429583.9
Chandler1311.218-48.3752-123-7.429413.2
Lofton54.67-14.5000-11-3.333153.0
V.Williams66.73-11.2731-80-0.00071.2
TEAM29241.71255-2683.468352-988508-717.7093370116.2
OPPONENTS29241.71162-2602.447385-1078523-679.7703232111.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant321281606.71847.745227866
Bane653594.9574.82907273
Brooks2175963.7762.982121464
Jackson2458826.37.5370112040
Jones1252642.21354.713023322
Aldama391191585.6381.4690231725
Clarke331171505.2351.2690103424
Adams12214326510.2592.3640225432
Konchar321321646.1411.546028187
Roddy2064842.921.74309239
LaRavia1637532.917.935010153
Z.Williams219214.281.660362
Tillman1719362.48.5160677
Chandler319221.7332.5708134
Lofton134.84.830010
V.Williams145.82.350401
TEAM3811042142349.172525.05693212399169
OPPONENTS315933124843.076326.36330207405145

