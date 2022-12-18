|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|24
|32.0
|224-494
|.453
|41-121
|152-207
|.734
|641
|26.7
|Bane
|12
|33.6
|99-213
|.465
|46-102
|52-57
|.912
|296
|24.7
|Brooks
|26
|31.0
|176-432
|.407
|64-181
|59-76
|.776
|475
|18.3
|Jackson
|13
|25.5
|74-147
|.503
|23-62
|51-67
|.761
|222
|17.1
|Jones
|29
|24.0
|122-271
|.450
|47-121
|25-35
|.714
|316
|10.9
|Aldama
|28
|24.5
|99-211
|.469
|37-103
|47-61
|.770
|282
|10.1
|Clarke
|29
|19.6
|120-184
|.652
|1-6
|46-65
|.708
|287
|9.9
|Adams
|26
|26.5
|93-154
|.604
|0-1
|24-72
|.333
|210
|8.1
|Konchar
|27
|27.0
|82-175
|.469
|40-101
|15-17
|.882
|219
|8.1
|Roddy
|29
|19.3
|73-182
|.401
|28-97
|20-29
|.690
|194
|6.7
|LaRavia
|18
|17.3
|30-72
|.417
|19-50
|5-5
|1.000
|84
|4.7
|Z.Williams
|5
|18.2
|10-33
|.303
|1-16
|2-2
|1.000
|23
|4.6
|Tillman
|15
|10.8
|25-42
|.595
|2-6
|6-14
|.429
|58
|3.9
|Chandler
|13
|11.2
|18-48
|.375
|2-12
|3-7
|.429
|41
|3.2
|Lofton
|5
|4.6
|7-14
|.500
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|15
|3.0
|V.Williams
|6
|6.7
|3-11
|.273
|1-8
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|TEAM
|29
|241.7
|1255-2683
|.468
|352-988
|508-717
|.709
|3370
|116.2
|OPPONENTS
|29
|241.7
|1162-2602
|.447
|385-1078
|523-679
|.770
|3232
|111.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|32
|128
|160
|6.7
|184
|7.7
|45
|2
|27
|86
|6
|Bane
|6
|53
|59
|4.9
|57
|4.8
|29
|0
|7
|27
|3
|Brooks
|21
|75
|96
|3.7
|76
|2.9
|82
|1
|21
|46
|4
|Jackson
|24
|58
|82
|6.3
|7
|.5
|37
|0
|11
|20
|40
|Jones
|12
|52
|64
|2.2
|135
|4.7
|13
|0
|23
|32
|2
|Aldama
|39
|119
|158
|5.6
|38
|1.4
|69
|0
|23
|17
|25
|Clarke
|33
|117
|150
|5.2
|35
|1.2
|69
|0
|10
|34
|24
|Adams
|122
|143
|265
|10.2
|59
|2.3
|64
|0
|22
|54
|32
|Konchar
|32
|132
|164
|6.1
|41
|1.5
|46
|0
|28
|18
|7
|Roddy
|20
|64
|84
|2.9
|21
|.7
|43
|0
|9
|23
|9
|LaRavia
|16
|37
|53
|2.9
|17
|.9
|35
|0
|10
|15
|3
|Z.Williams
|2
|19
|21
|4.2
|8
|1.6
|6
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Tillman
|17
|19
|36
|2.4
|8
|.5
|16
|0
|6
|7
|7
|Chandler
|3
|19
|22
|1.7
|33
|2.5
|7
|0
|8
|13
|4
|Lofton
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|4
|.8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|V.Williams
|1
|4
|5
|.8
|2
|.3
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|TEAM
|381
|1042
|1423
|49.1
|725
|25.0
|569
|3
|212
|399
|169
|OPPONENTS
|315
|933
|1248
|43.0
|763
|26.3
|633
|0
|207
|405
|145
