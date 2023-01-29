|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|41
|32.4
|398-855
|.465
|69-214
|253-339
|.746
|1118
|27.3
|Bane
|28
|31.1
|210-459
|.458
|85-201
|100-112
|.893
|605
|21.6
|Jackson
|33
|26.5
|185-378
|.489
|50-135
|113-144
|.785
|533
|16.2
|Brooks
|45
|30.6
|269-677
|.397
|87-270
|86-110
|.782
|711
|15.8
|Jones
|49
|23.5
|194-441
|.440
|78-199
|52-65
|.800
|518
|10.6
|Clarke
|43
|19.8
|182-275
|.662
|1-6
|84-115
|.730
|449
|10.4
|Aldama
|46
|21.9
|151-314
|.481
|61-163
|62-88
|.705
|425
|9.2
|Adams
|42
|27.0
|157-263
|.597
|0-1
|47-129
|.364
|361
|8.6
|Z.Williams
|23
|18.7
|60-144
|.417
|18-73
|13-17
|.765
|151
|6.6
|Konchar
|43
|23.2
|102-234
|.436
|47-129
|20-23
|.870
|271
|6.3
|Roddy
|42
|18.1
|100-246
|.407
|36-127
|25-43
|.581
|261
|6.2
|Tillman
|30
|12.1
|59-98
|.602
|3-10
|18-35
|.514
|139
|4.6
|LaRavia
|27
|13.6
|34-82
|.415
|21-58
|7-9
|.778
|96
|3.6
|Chandler
|23
|9.6
|26-66
|.394
|2-14
|5-11
|.455
|59
|2.6
|Lofton
|7
|4.1
|7-17
|.412
|0-3
|3-5
|.600
|17
|2.4
|V.Williams
|9
|5.4
|3-13
|.231
|1-9
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.8
|TEAM
|49
|241.0
|2137-4562
|.468
|559-1612
|888-1245
|.713
|5721
|116.8
|OPPONENTS
|49
|241.0
|1984-4423
|.449
|638-1786
|908-1162
|.781
|5514
|112.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|45
|185
|230
|5.6
|331
|8.1
|69
|2
|40
|146
|11
|Bane
|18
|124
|142
|5.1
|117
|4.2
|68
|0
|23
|62
|8
|Jackson
|63
|156
|219
|6.6
|29
|.9
|108
|0
|34
|52
|103
|Brooks
|29
|129
|158
|3.5
|120
|2.7
|150
|1
|37
|70
|8
|Jones
|20
|92
|112
|2.3
|232
|4.7
|20
|0
|49
|43
|2
|Clarke
|67
|172
|239
|5.6
|50
|1.2
|105
|0
|28
|48
|30
|Aldama
|50
|164
|214
|4.7
|55
|1.2
|93
|0
|31
|31
|33
|Adams
|214
|271
|485
|11.5
|97
|2.3
|98
|0
|36
|79
|46
|Z.Williams
|10
|54
|64
|2.8
|22
|1.0
|48
|0
|12
|28
|5
|Konchar
|41
|171
|212
|4.9
|63
|1.5
|65
|0
|47
|25
|11
|Roddy
|25
|88
|113
|2.7
|29
|.7
|64
|0
|20
|39
|12
|Tillman
|46
|52
|98
|3.3
|22
|.7
|30
|0
|21
|13
|10
|LaRavia
|16
|42
|58
|2.1
|21
|.8
|42
|1
|12
|17
|4
|Chandler
|6
|24
|30
|1.3
|46
|2.0
|13
|0
|10
|16
|5
|Lofton
|1
|3
|4
|.6
|4
|.6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|V.Williams
|2
|5
|7
|.8
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|4
|1
|1
|TEAM
|653
|1732
|2385
|48.7
|1241
|25.3
|983
|4
|404
|672
|289
|OPPONENTS
|548
|1602
|2150
|43.9
|1308
|26.7
|1051
|3
|357
|714
|263
