AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant4132.4398-855.46569-214253-339.746111827.3
Bane2831.1210-459.45885-201100-112.89360521.6
Jackson3326.5185-378.48950-135113-144.78553316.2
Brooks4530.6269-677.39787-27086-110.78271115.8
Jones4923.5194-441.44078-19952-65.80051810.6
Clarke4319.8182-275.6621-684-115.73044910.4
Aldama4621.9151-314.48161-16362-88.7054259.2
Adams4227.0157-263.5970-147-129.3643618.6
Z.Williams2318.760-144.41718-7313-17.7651516.6
Konchar4323.2102-234.43647-12920-23.8702716.3
Roddy4218.1100-246.40736-12725-43.5812616.2
Tillman3012.159-98.6023-1018-35.5141394.6
LaRavia2713.634-82.41521-587-9.778963.6
Chandler239.626-66.3942-145-11.455592.6
Lofton74.17-17.4120-33-5.600172.4
V.Williams95.43-13.2311-90-0.00070.8
TEAM49241.02137-4562.468559-1612888-1245.7135721116.8
OPPONENTS49241.01984-4423.449638-1786908-1162.7815514112.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant451852305.63318.16924014611
Bane181241425.11174.268023628
Jackson631562196.629.910803452103
Brooks291291583.51202.7150137708
Jones20921122.32324.720049432
Clarke671722395.6501.21050284830
Aldama501642144.7551.2930313133
Adams21427148511.5972.3980367946
Z.Williams1054642.8221.048012285
Konchar411712124.9631.5650472511
Roddy25881132.729.7640203912
Tillman4652983.322.7300211310
LaRavia1642582.121.842112174
Chandler624301.3462.013010165
Lofton134.64.640020
V.Williams257.83.360411
TEAM6531732238548.7124125.39834404672289
OPPONENTS5481602215043.9130826.710513357714263

