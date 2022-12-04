|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|19
|33.2
|186-404
|.460
|34-93
|130-175
|.743
|536
|28.2
|Bane
|12
|33.6
|99-213
|.465
|46-102
|52-57
|.912
|296
|24.7
|Jackson
|7
|25.7
|44-92
|.478
|12-38
|33-42
|.786
|133
|19.0
|Brooks
|19
|31.1
|124-308
|.403
|39-117
|41-56
|.732
|328
|17.3
|Jones
|22
|23.5
|86-195
|.441
|31-83
|14-22
|.636
|217
|9.9
|Aldama
|21
|25.2
|73-163
|.448
|26-78
|27-38
|.711
|199
|9.5
|Clarke
|22
|18.7
|80-135
|.593
|1-6
|34-46
|.739
|195
|8.9
|Konchar
|21
|27.7
|64-139
|.460
|36-87
|12-13
|.923
|176
|8.4
|Adams
|21
|27.0
|73-123
|.593
|0-1
|19-62
|.306
|165
|7.9
|Roddy
|22
|18.5
|51-128
|.398
|22-70
|12-17
|.706
|136
|6.2
|LaRavia
|16
|18.4
|29-70
|.414
|19-49
|5-5
|1.000
|82
|5.1
|Tillman
|9
|10.4
|13-24
|.542
|1-4
|3-10
|.300
|30
|3.3
|Lofton
|4
|4.8
|5-12
|.417
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|11
|2.8
|Chandler
|8
|9.9
|8-27
|.296
|1-7
|3-7
|.429
|20
|2.5
|Williams
|5
|5.2
|3-8
|.375
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.4
|TEAM
|22
|242.3
|938-2041
|.460
|269-742
|386-553
|.698
|2531
|115.0
|OPPONENTS
|22
|242.3
|914-1967
|.465
|289-798
|386-497
|.777
|2503
|113.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|25
|96
|121
|6.4
|139
|7.3
|36
|1
|20
|72
|5
|Bane
|6
|53
|59
|4.9
|57
|4.8
|29
|0
|7
|27
|3
|Jackson
|16
|34
|50
|7.1
|1
|.1
|23
|0
|7
|12
|22
|Brooks
|16
|55
|71
|3.7
|54
|2.8
|59
|1
|17
|31
|2
|Jones
|9
|35
|44
|2.0
|94
|4.3
|12
|0
|13
|22
|2
|Aldama
|34
|84
|118
|5.6
|24
|1.1
|55
|0
|18
|13
|21
|Clarke
|25
|72
|97
|4.4
|27
|1.2
|49
|0
|7
|24
|21
|Konchar
|30
|107
|137
|6.5
|31
|1.5
|37
|0
|20
|16
|7
|Adams
|109
|126
|235
|11.2
|49
|2.3
|53
|0
|18
|47
|22
|Roddy
|16
|43
|59
|2.7
|12
|.5
|34
|0
|8
|15
|5
|LaRavia
|13
|37
|50
|3.1
|16
|1.0
|33
|0
|9
|15
|3
|Tillman
|11
|12
|23
|2.6
|6
|.7
|8
|0
|1
|7
|2
|Lofton
|1
|2
|3
|.8
|3
|.8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chandler
|2
|8
|10
|1.2
|16
|2.0
|5
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Williams
|1
|2
|3
|.6
|2
|.4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|TEAM
|314
|766
|1080
|49.1
|531
|24.1
|440
|2
|151
|309
|118
|OPPONENTS
|231
|707
|938
|42.6
|595
|27.0
|493
|0
|153
|305
|123
