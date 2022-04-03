AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant5633.3573-1163.49386-253311-408.762154327.6
Brooks3027.8212-495.42843-14288-104.84655518.5
Bane7329.9489-1062.460219-509132-147.898132918.2
Jackson7527.2416-996.418123-385267-326.819122216.3
Melton6922.6266-656.405131-34980-108.74174310.8
Clarke6119.6271-425.6385-2284-128.65663110.3
Jones7021.0237-524.45275-19754-66.8186038.6
Williams5821.4172-380.45365-21534-44.7734437.6
Anderson6521.5193-440.43932-10161-97.6294797.4
Adams7326.4206-376.5480-1107-193.5545197.1
Konchar6817.8125-244.51249-11825-44.5683244.8
Tillman4913.091-196.4649-4243-66.6522344.8
Merrill69.78-24.3337-232-4.500254.2
Aldama3010.643-109.3944-4114-24.5831043.5
Tillie3612.843-127.33927-865-8.6251183.3
Culver368.546-119.38710-4114-29.4831163.2
Buchanan25.01-4.2500-20-0.00021.0
Mathias62.72-6.3332-60-0.00061.0
Terry21.51-11.0000-00-0.00021.0
Jeffries33.01-2.5000-10-0.00020.7
Pons93.62-5.4001-20-2.00050.6
Sneed24.00-2.0000-20-0.00000.0
Teske32.70-1.0000-00-2.00000.0
TEAM78241.03398-7357.462888-25381321-1800.7349005115.4
OPPONENTS78241.03126-6903.453939-26821327-1721.7718518109.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant752463215.73756.78406619221
Brooks2969983.3812.799135487
Bane442803244.42032.818308410629
Jackson1173194365.8831.1264071126169
Melton602503104.51792.6120010210535
Clarke1322023345.5831.41170363468
Jones171551722.53074.431064432
Williams23971202.1601.01050313812
Anderson672833505.41702.6990736641
Adams34038872810.02393.314406310958
Konchar762313074.5931.4830432621
Tillman62911533.1551.1600463215
Merrill1671.24.730020
Aldama2547722.416.532031110
Tillie2139601.722.6580231315
Culver1333461.332.939019185
Buchanan1121.021.010120
Mathias022.31.210100
Terry000.00.010000
Jeffries022.71.310000
Pons336.70.020000
Sneed1121.00.020000
Teske022.71.310100
TEAM11072747385449.4200725.7153027621027508
OPPONENTS7772561333842.8194024.9154045581168481

