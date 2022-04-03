|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|56
|33.3
|573-1163
|.493
|86-253
|311-408
|.762
|1543
|27.6
|Brooks
|30
|27.8
|212-495
|.428
|43-142
|88-104
|.846
|555
|18.5
|Bane
|73
|29.9
|489-1062
|.460
|219-509
|132-147
|.898
|1329
|18.2
|Jackson
|75
|27.2
|416-996
|.418
|123-385
|267-326
|.819
|1222
|16.3
|Melton
|69
|22.6
|266-656
|.405
|131-349
|80-108
|.741
|743
|10.8
|Clarke
|61
|19.6
|271-425
|.638
|5-22
|84-128
|.656
|631
|10.3
|Jones
|70
|21.0
|237-524
|.452
|75-197
|54-66
|.818
|603
|8.6
|Williams
|58
|21.4
|172-380
|.453
|65-215
|34-44
|.773
|443
|7.6
|Anderson
|65
|21.5
|193-440
|.439
|32-101
|61-97
|.629
|479
|7.4
|Adams
|73
|26.4
|206-376
|.548
|0-1
|107-193
|.554
|519
|7.1
|Konchar
|68
|17.8
|125-244
|.512
|49-118
|25-44
|.568
|324
|4.8
|Tillman
|49
|13.0
|91-196
|.464
|9-42
|43-66
|.652
|234
|4.8
|Merrill
|6
|9.7
|8-24
|.333
|7-23
|2-4
|.500
|25
|4.2
|Aldama
|30
|10.6
|43-109
|.394
|4-41
|14-24
|.583
|104
|3.5
|Tillie
|36
|12.8
|43-127
|.339
|27-86
|5-8
|.625
|118
|3.3
|Culver
|36
|8.5
|46-119
|.387
|10-41
|14-29
|.483
|116
|3.2
|Buchanan
|2
|5.0
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Mathias
|6
|2.7
|2-6
|.333
|2-6
|0-0
|.000
|6
|1.0
|Terry
|2
|1.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Jeffries
|3
|3.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Pons
|9
|3.6
|2-5
|.400
|1-2
|0-2
|.000
|5
|0.6
|Sneed
|2
|4.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Teske
|3
|2.7
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|78
|241.0
|3398-7357
|.462
|888-2538
|1321-1800
|.734
|9005
|115.4
|OPPONENTS
|78
|241.0
|3126-6903
|.453
|939-2682
|1327-1721
|.771
|8518
|109.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|75
|246
|321
|5.7
|375
|6.7
|84
|0
|66
|192
|21
|Brooks
|29
|69
|98
|3.3
|81
|2.7
|99
|1
|35
|48
|7
|Bane
|44
|280
|324
|4.4
|203
|2.8
|183
|0
|84
|106
|29
|Jackson
|117
|319
|436
|5.8
|83
|1.1
|264
|0
|71
|126
|169
|Melton
|60
|250
|310
|4.5
|179
|2.6
|120
|0
|102
|105
|35
|Clarke
|132
|202
|334
|5.5
|83
|1.4
|117
|0
|36
|34
|68
|Jones
|17
|155
|172
|2.5
|307
|4.4
|31
|0
|64
|43
|2
|Williams
|23
|97
|120
|2.1
|60
|1.0
|105
|0
|31
|38
|12
|Anderson
|67
|283
|350
|5.4
|170
|2.6
|99
|0
|73
|66
|41
|Adams
|340
|388
|728
|10.0
|239
|3.3
|144
|0
|63
|109
|58
|Konchar
|76
|231
|307
|4.5
|93
|1.4
|83
|0
|43
|26
|21
|Tillman
|62
|91
|153
|3.1
|55
|1.1
|60
|0
|46
|32
|15
|Merrill
|1
|6
|7
|1.2
|4
|.7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Aldama
|25
|47
|72
|2.4
|16
|.5
|32
|0
|3
|11
|10
|Tillie
|21
|39
|60
|1.7
|22
|.6
|58
|0
|23
|13
|15
|Culver
|13
|33
|46
|1.3
|32
|.9
|39
|0
|19
|18
|5
|Buchanan
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Mathias
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Terry
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffries
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pons
|3
|3
|6
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sneed
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teske
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|1107
|2747
|3854
|49.4
|2007
|25.7
|1530
|2
|762
|1027
|508
|OPPONENTS
|777
|2561
|3338
|42.8
|1940
|24.9
|1540
|4
|558
|1168
|481
