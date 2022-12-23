|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|25
|32.3
|236-520
|.454
|44-127
|160-217
|.737
|676
|27.0
|Bane
|12
|33.6
|99-213
|.465
|46-102
|52-57
|.912
|296
|24.7
|Brooks
|27
|31.0
|181-446
|.406
|64-186
|60-77
|.779
|486
|18.0
|Jackson
|14
|25.1
|77-153
|.503
|24-65
|52-69
|.754
|230
|16.4
|Jones
|30
|24.2
|124-277
|.448
|47-124
|26-36
|.722
|321
|10.7
|Aldama
|29
|24.1
|102-215
|.474
|37-104
|47-61
|.770
|288
|9.9
|Clarke
|30
|19.5
|124-191
|.649
|1-6
|48-68
|.706
|297
|9.9
|Adams
|27
|26.6
|95-159
|.597
|0-1
|24-72
|.333
|214
|7.9
|Konchar
|28
|26.6
|82-176
|.466
|40-102
|15-17
|.882
|219
|7.8
|Roddy
|30
|19.4
|76-190
|.400
|29-102
|21-33
|.636
|202
|6.7
|LaRavia
|19
|16.5
|30-72
|.417
|19-50
|5-5
|1.000
|84
|4.4
|Z.Williams
|6
|18.0
|11-36
|.306
|1-18
|2-2
|1.000
|25
|4.2
|Tillman
|16
|10.3
|26-43
|.605
|2-6
|6-14
|.429
|60
|3.8
|Lofton
|5
|4.6
|7-14
|.500
|0-1
|1-3
|.333
|15
|3.0
|Chandler
|14
|10.5
|18-48
|.375
|2-12
|3-7
|.429
|41
|2.9
|V.Williams
|6
|6.7
|3-11
|.273
|1-8
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|TEAM
|30
|241.7
|1291-2764
|.467
|357-1014
|522-738
|.707
|3461
|115.4
|OPPONENTS
|30
|241.7
|1202-2691
|.447
|395-1105
|538-704
|.764
|3337
|111.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morant
|32
|129
|161
|6.4
|194
|7.8
|47
|2
|27
|93
|6
|Bane
|6
|53
|59
|4.9
|57
|4.8
|29
|0
|7
|27
|3
|Brooks
|21
|82
|103
|3.8
|77
|2.9
|87
|1
|24
|47
|4
|Jackson
|24
|60
|84
|6.0
|8
|.6
|42
|0
|14
|21
|45
|Jones
|13
|56
|69
|2.3
|139
|4.6
|13
|0
|23
|33
|2
|Aldama
|39
|122
|161
|5.6
|39
|1.3
|72
|0
|24
|18
|25
|Clarke
|35
|120
|155
|5.2
|35
|1.2
|72
|0
|10
|34
|25
|Adams
|126
|149
|275
|10.2
|61
|2.3
|66
|0
|23
|56
|32
|Konchar
|32
|133
|165
|5.9
|42
|1.5
|46
|0
|28
|18
|7
|Roddy
|20
|65
|85
|2.8
|22
|.7
|43
|0
|12
|24
|10
|LaRavia
|16
|37
|53
|2.8
|17
|.9
|35
|0
|10
|15
|3
|Z.Williams
|2
|23
|25
|4.2
|12
|2.0
|7
|0
|3
|8
|2
|Tillman
|17
|21
|38
|2.4
|8
|.5
|16
|0
|6
|7
|7
|Lofton
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|4
|.8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chandler
|3
|20
|23
|1.6
|33
|2.4
|7
|0
|8
|13
|4
|V.Williams
|1
|4
|5
|.8
|2
|.3
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|TEAM
|388
|1077
|1465
|48.8
|750
|25.0
|590
|3
|223
|415
|176
|OPPONENTS
|328
|968
|1296
|43.2
|791
|26.4
|652
|0
|216
|422
|150
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.