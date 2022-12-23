AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Morant2532.3236-520.45444-127160-217.73767627.0
Bane1233.699-213.46546-10252-57.91229624.7
Brooks2731.0181-446.40664-18660-77.77948618.0
Jackson1425.177-153.50324-6552-69.75423016.4
Jones3024.2124-277.44847-12426-36.72232110.7
Aldama2924.1102-215.47437-10447-61.7702889.9
Clarke3019.5124-191.6491-648-68.7062979.9
Adams2726.695-159.5970-124-72.3332147.9
Konchar2826.682-176.46640-10215-17.8822197.8
Roddy3019.476-190.40029-10221-33.6362026.7
LaRavia1916.530-72.41719-505-51.000844.4
Z.Williams618.011-36.3061-182-21.000254.2
Tillman1610.326-43.6052-66-14.429603.8
Lofton54.67-14.5000-11-3.333153.0
Chandler1410.518-48.3752-123-7.429412.9
V.Williams66.73-11.2731-80-0.00071.2
TEAM30241.71291-2764.467357-1014522-738.7073461115.4
OPPONENTS30241.71202-2691.447395-1105538-704.7643337111.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Morant321291616.41947.847227936
Bane653594.9574.82907273
Brooks21821033.8772.987124474
Jackson2460846.08.6420142145
Jones1356692.31394.613023332
Aldama391221615.6391.3720241825
Clarke351201555.2351.2720103425
Adams12614927510.2612.3660235632
Konchar321331655.9421.546028187
Roddy2065852.822.7430122410
LaRavia1637532.817.935010153
Z.Williams223254.2122.070382
Tillman1721382.48.5160677
Lofton134.84.830010
Chandler320231.6332.4708134
V.Williams145.82.350401
TEAM3881077146548.875025.05903223415176
OPPONENTS328968129643.279126.46520216422150

