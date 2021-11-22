The Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (30)
|4-0
|797
|1
|2. UCLA (2)
|4-0
|751
|2
|3. Kansas
|3-0
|725
|3
|4. Purdue
|5-0
|691
|7
|5. Baylor
|4-0
|635
|8
|6. Duke
|5-0
|624
|9
|7. Villanova
|3-2
|546
|4
|8. Texas
|3-1
|479
|5
|9. Alabama
|4-0
|472
|13
|10. Memphis
|4-0
|441
|16
|11. Houston
|3-0
|431
|14
|12. Arkansas
|3-0
|357
|15
|13. Michigan
|3-2
|356
|6
|14. Kentucky
|3-1
|356
|11
|15. Illinois
|2-1
|321
|10
|16. St. Bonaventure
|5-0
|261
|24
|17. Tennessee
|3-1
|226
|17
|18. Brigham Young
|4-0
|205
|NR
|19. Arizona
|5-0
|204
|NR
|20. Seton Hall
|3-0
|187
|NR
|21. Connecticut
|4-0
|183
|23
|22. Auburn
|3-0
|174
|22
|23. Oregon
|2-1
|168
|12
|24. Florida
|3-0
|162
|NR
|25. Southern California
|3-0
|92
|NR
Dropped out: No. 17 Ohio State (3-1); No. 19 Florida State (3-1); No. 20 North Carolina (3-2); No. 21 Maryland (4-1); No. 25 Virginia (2-2).
Others receiving votes: Ohio State (3-1) 83; Texas Tech (4-0) 68; Virginia Tech (5-0) 68; Michigan State (3-1) 50; North Carolina (3-2) 45; Xavier (4-0) 38; Indiana (4-0) 37; Florida State (3-1) 33; Maryland (4-1) 33; Iowa (4-0) 27; Marquette (5-1) 13; Loyola-Chicago (4-0) 12; LSU (4-0) 12; Colorado State (5-0) 11; Utah State (4-1) 10; West Virginia (4-1) 7; Drake (3-0) 3; Notre Dame (2-0) 3; San Francisco (5-0) 2; Central Florida (4-0) 1.