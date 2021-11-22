The Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.

RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (30)4-07971
2. UCLA (2)4-07512
3. Kansas3-07253
4. Purdue5-06917
5. Baylor4-06358
6. Duke5-06249
7. Villanova3-25464
8. Texas3-14795
9. Alabama4-047213
10. Memphis4-044116
11. Houston3-043114
12. Arkansas3-035715
13. Michigan3-23566
14. Kentucky3-135611
15. Illinois2-132110
16. St. Bonaventure5-026124
17. Tennessee3-122617
18. Brigham Young4-0205NR
19. Arizona5-0204NR
20. Seton Hall3-0187NR
21. Connecticut4-018323
22. Auburn3-017422
23. Oregon2-116812
24. Florida3-0162NR
25. Southern California3-092NRDroppedout:No.9SouthernCalifornia(25-8);No.12Loyola-Chicago(26-5);No.13Iowa(22-9);No.14Creighton(22-9);No.18WestVirginia(19-10);No.19OklahomaState(21-9);No.20OregonState(20-13);No.22TexasTech(18-11);No.23Colorado(23-9);No.25Syracuse(18-10).

Dropped out: No. 17 Ohio State (3-1); No. 19 Florida State (3-1); No. 20 North Carolina (3-2); No. 21 Maryland (4-1); No. 25 Virginia (2-2).

Others receiving votes: Ohio State (3-1) 83; Texas Tech (4-0) 68; Virginia Tech (5-0) 68; Michigan State (3-1) 50; North Carolina (3-2) 45; Xavier (4-0) 38; Indiana (4-0) 37; Florida State (3-1) 33; Maryland (4-1) 33; Iowa (4-0) 27; Marquette (5-1) 13; Loyola-Chicago (4-0) 12; LSU (4-0) 12; Colorado State (5-0) 11; Utah State (4-1) 10; West Virginia (4-1) 7; Drake (3-0) 3; Notre Dame (2-0) 3; San Francisco (5-0) 2; Central Florida (4-0) 1.

