PRESEASON FERRIS MOWERS MEN'S TOP 25 COACHES POLL - 10/27/2021

The preseason Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, with team's RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year's final poll and first-place votes received.

1. Gonzaga (29)31-17712
2. UCLA (2)22-107097
3. Kansas21-970516
4. Villanova18-765811
5. Texas19-863421
6. Michigan23-56274
7. Purdue18-10578NR
8. Baylor28-25421
9. Duke13-11490NR
10. Illinois24-74668
11. Kentucky9-16438NR
12. Oregon21-738217
13. Alabama26-73605
14. Houston28-43433
15. Arkansas25-73406
16. Memphis20-8337NR
17. Ohio State21-1028015
18. Tennessee18-9280NR
19. Florida State18-722510
20. North Carolina18-11224NR
21. Maryland17-14150NR
22. Auburn13-1487NR
23. Connecticut15-873NR
24. St. Bonaventure16-571NR
25. Virginia18-76024

Dropped out: No. 9 Southern California (25-8); No. 12 Loyola-Chicago (26-5); No. 13 Iowa (22-9); No. 14 Creighton (22-9); No. 18 West Virginia (19-10); No. 19 Oklahoma State (21-9); No. 20 Oregon State (20-13); No. 22 Texas Tech (18-11); No. 23 Colorado (23-9); No. 25 Syracuse (18-10).

Others receiving votes: Michigan State (15-13) 55; Texas Tech (18-11) 46; Southern California (25-8) 38; West Virginia (19-10) 18; Indiana (12-15) 13; Loyola-Chicago (26-5) 9; Virginia Tech (15-7) 9; Arizona (17-9) 8; Oklahoma State (21-9) 8; Creighton (22-9) 7; Syracuse (18-10) 6; Colorado State (20-8) 5; Drake (26-5) 4; Iowa (22-9) 3; Notre Dame (11-15) 3; Richmond (14-9) 3; Colorado (23-9) 2; LSU (19-10) 2; Rutgers (16-12) 2; Boise State (19-9) 1; Butler (10-15) 1; Nevada (16-10) 1; Xavier (13-8) 1.

The Ferris Mowers Board of Coaches is made up of 31 head coaches at Division I institutions. All are members of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The board for the 2021-22 season: Randy Bennett, Saint Mary's; Jim Boeheim, Syracuse; Glenn Braica, St. Francis (N.Y.); Kevin Broadus, Morgan State; Scott Drew, Baylor; Matt Driscoll, North Florida; Baker Dunleavy, Quinnipiac; Dan Earl, VMI; John Gallagher, Hartford; Michael Huger, Bowling Green; Ron Hunter, Tulane; Ben Jacobson, Northern Iowa; Chris Jans, New Mexico State; Rob Jeter, Western Illinois; James Jones, Yale; Greg Kampe, Oakland; Grant McCasland, North Texas; Mike McConathy, Northwestern State; Robert McCullum, Florida A&M; Greg McDermott, Creighton; Matt McMahon, Murray State; Niko Medved, Colorado State; Dan Monson, Long Beach State; Chris Mooney, Richmond; Nate Oats, Alabama; Matt Painter, Purdue; Brett Reed, Lehigh; Tubby Smith, High Point; Zach Spiker, Drexel; Danny Sprinkle, Montana State; Wayne Tinkle, Oregon State.

