|NCAA
|First Round
Michigan 75, Colorado St. 63
Providence 66, S. Dakota St. 57
Memphis 64, Boise St. 53
Baylor 85, Norfolk St. 49
Tennessee 88, Longwood 56
Richmond 67, Iowa 63
Gonzaga 93, Georgia St. 72
North Carolina 95, Marquette 63
New Mexico St. 70, UConn 63
St. Peter's 85, Kentucky 79, OT
Saint Mary's (Cal) 82, Indiana 53
Creighton 72, San Diego St. 59, OT
Arkansas 75, Vermont 71
Murray St. 92, San Francisco 87, OT
UCLA 57, Akron 53
Kansas 83, Texas Southern 56
|The Basketball Classic
|First Round
Fresno St. 83, E. Washington 74