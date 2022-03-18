NCAA
First Round

Ohio St. 54, Loyola of Chicago 41

Auburn 80, Jacksonville St. 61

Texas Tech 97, Montana St. 62

Purdue 78, Yale 56

Villanova 80, Delaware 60

Miami 68, Southern California 66

