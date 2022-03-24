|NIT
|Quarterfinals
Washington St. 77, BYU 58
Texas A&M 67, Wake Forest 52
|CBI Tournament
|Championship
UNC-Willmington 94, Middle Tennesee 90, 2OT
|The Basketball Classic
|Second Round
Fresno St. 80, Youngstown St. 71
