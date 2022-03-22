NIT

St. Bonaventure 52, Virginia 51

Xavier 75, Vanderbilt 73

CBI Tournament
Semifinals

UNC-Willmington 80, N. Colorado 64

Middle Tennesee 85, Abilene Christian 69

The Basketball Classic
Second Round

S. Utah 82, UTEP 69

