|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|14
|3
|—
|17
Third Quarter
MER_James 9 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 13:46
MER_James 63 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 05:09
Fourth Quarter
MER_FG Folser 23, 02:41
|CIT
|MER
|First downs
|14
|16
|Rushes-yards
|46-92
|32-147
|Passing
|59
|224
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-17-0
|16-24-0
|Return Yards
|39
|5
|Punts-Avg.
|8-43.4
|4-57.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Penalty-Yards
|1-15
|4-55
|Time of Possession
|32:39
|27:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_The Citadel, Sa. Llewellyn 5-22, Lo. Billings 6-21, Ri. Conway 7-19, Co. Wallace 7-12, Pe. Derrick 17-10, Ja. Graves-Billips 2-6, Or. Jones 1-1, Nk. Njoku 1-1. Mercer, Au. Douglas 11-81, Al. Wooten II 11-27, Br. Marshall 5-14, Fr. Jackson 1-13, Fr. Payton 4-12.
PASSING_The Citadel, Pe. Derrick 7-17-0-59. Mercer, Fr. Payton 16-24-0-224.
RECEIVING_The Citadel, Ty. Cherry 2-19, Ch. Hilton 1-15, Ja. Graves-Billips 1-13, Ri. Conway 1-7, Ca. Williams 1-4, Ka. White 1-1. Mercer, Ty. James 7-138, De. Harper 4-39, Al. Wooten II 1-18, Tr. Adkins 1-14, Tr. Solomon 1-6, Na. Boehm 1-5, Dr. Starks 1-4.
