Third Quarter

MER_James 9 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 13:46

MER_James 63 pass from Payton (Folser kick), 05:09

Fourth Quarter

MER_FG Folser 23, 02:41

CITMER
First downs1416
Rushes-yards46-9232-147
Passing59224
Comp-Att-Int7-17-016-24-0
Return Yards395
Punts-Avg.8-43.44-57.5
Fumbles-Lost1-13-2
Penalty-Yards1-154-55
Time of Possession32:3927:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_The Citadel, Sa. Llewellyn 5-22, Lo. Billings 6-21, Ri. Conway 7-19, Co. Wallace 7-12, Pe. Derrick 17-10, Ja. Graves-Billips 2-6, Or. Jones 1-1, Nk. Njoku 1-1. Mercer, Au. Douglas 11-81, Al. Wooten II 11-27, Br. Marshall 5-14, Fr. Jackson 1-13, Fr. Payton 4-12.

PASSING_The Citadel, Pe. Derrick 7-17-0-59. Mercer, Fr. Payton 16-24-0-224.

RECEIVING_The Citadel, Ty. Cherry 2-19, Ch. Hilton 1-15, Ja. Graves-Billips 1-13, Ri. Conway 1-7, Ca. Williams 1-4, Ka. White 1-1. Mercer, Ty. James 7-138, De. Harper 4-39, Al. Wooten II 1-18, Tr. Adkins 1-14, Tr. Solomon 1-6, Na. Boehm 1-5, Dr. Starks 1-4.

