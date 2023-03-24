New YorkTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals38111410Totals33262
Gllorme 2b2211Ya.Diaz dh3012
Lcastro cf1000J.Arnda dh2000
S.Marte rf4110W.Frnco ss3000
Br.Baty 3b1000Tr.Gray ss1000
F.Lndor ss4122L.Raley 1b4010
Vientos 1b1000Arzrena lf2000
P.Alnso 1b3123B.Gamel lf2010
J.Praza 2b1100Br.Lowe 2b2010
Vglbach dh1001Rbrtson 2b2000
Dar.Ruf dh2110Paredes 3b2000
M.Canha lf4022Collins 3b2010
J.Arauz ss1110Jo.Lowe rf2100
Escobar 3b4010Jo.Siri cf2110
Stewart rf0000V.Brjan cf2000
To.Pham cf3110F.Mejia c1000
Mendick lf2000Alvarez c1000
Narvaez c3221
M.Perez c1000

NY Mets203201300-11
Tampa Bay020000000-2

DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Marte (2), Lindor (2), Canha (3), Raley (2), Gamel (3). HR_Alonso (4), Narvaez (1). SB_Alonso (1), Siri (6). SF_Vogelbach.

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Scherzer W, 2-17422212
Muckenhirn110000
McLoughlin110002
Tampa Bay
Patino L, 1-222-357731
Snyder1-310000
Brewer220013
Crick134411
Hembree120000
Heller100000
Kelly110012

HBP_by_Scherzer (Mejia), McLoughlin (Alvarez).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Wegner; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Shane Livensparger; .

T_2:54. A_6429

