|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|10
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Gllorme 2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Ya.Diaz dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Lcastro cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Arnda dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|W.Frnco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Baty 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Gray ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Lndor ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|L.Raley 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vientos 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arzrena lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|B.Gamel lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Praza 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Br.Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Vglbach dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rbrtson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dar.Ruf dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Paredes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Canha lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Collins 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Arauz ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Jo.Lowe rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Siri cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Stewart rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Brjan cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|To.Pham cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|F.Mejia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|M.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|NY Mets
|203
|201
|300
|-
|11
|Tampa Bay
|020
|000
|000
|-
|2
DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Marte (2), Lindor (2), Canha (3), Raley (2), Gamel (3). HR_Alonso (4), Narvaez (1). SB_Alonso (1), Siri (6). SF_Vogelbach.
|2
|5
|7
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Scherzer (Mejia), McLoughlin (Alvarez).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Wegner; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Shane Livensparger; .
T_2:54. A_6429
