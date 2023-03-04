New YorkMiami
Totals43151613Totals30463
Lcastro cf4111L.Arrez dh3110
Ramirez cf2000Edwards dh1110
Vientos 3b4235J.Soler lf1000
Muricio ss2010Hampson cf2000
F.Lndor ss4110D L Crz lf3010
M.Perez c2000Burdick lf1110
P.Alnso 1b4011J.Sgura 3b2011
Winaker 1b2111S.Chvez c2111
Almonte dh2210J.Wndle ss2000
K.Prada dh1000De Goti 3b2000
J.Praza 2b2100N.Frtes c2000
L.Rtter 2b1000Hnojosa 2b1000
J.Davis lf3120Sanchez rf1000
C.Crtes lf1110Encrncn rf1001
Cedrola rf5435J.Rizzo 1b2000
Narvaez c3110Grshans 1b1000
Br.Baty 3b1000J.Amaya ss3000

New York030630030-15
Miami100000210-4

E_Soriano (1), De La Cruz (1). DP_New York 1, Miami 0. LOB_New York 7, Miami 4. 2B_Locastro (2), Lindor (1), Davis (1), Cortes (1), De La Cruz (2), Segura (1), Chavez (1). HR_Vientos 2 (2), Winaker (1), Cedrola 2 (2). SF_Encarnacion.

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Verlander W, 1-0321103
Peterson200021
Brigham100001
Greene122221
McFarland121101
Yacabonis100002
Miami
Luzardo L, 0-122-343303
Soriano103120
Evans1-343301
Floro133300
Perez353302
Yan100002

HBP_by_Soriano (Almonte), Evans (Peraza), Perez (Baty).

Balk_Perez.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Mike Estabrook; .

T_2:40. A_4680

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

