|New York
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|15
|16
|13
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|3
|Lcastro cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|L.Arrez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ramirez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Vientos 3b
|4
|2
|3
|5
|J.Soler lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muricio ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Lndor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D L Crz lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Burdick lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Sgura 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Winaker 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|S.Chvez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Almonte dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|J.Wndle ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Prada dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De Goti 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Praza 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|N.Frtes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Rtter 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hnojosa 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Sanchez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Crtes lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Encrncn rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Cedrola rf
|5
|4
|3
|5
|J.Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grshans 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Baty 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Amaya ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|030
|630
|030
|-
|15
|Miami
|100
|000
|210
|-
|4
E_Soriano (1), De La Cruz (1). DP_New York 1, Miami 0. LOB_New York 7, Miami 4. 2B_Locastro (2), Lindor (1), Davis (1), Cortes (1), De La Cruz (2), Segura (1), Chavez (1). HR_Vientos 2 (2), Winaker (1), Cedrola 2 (2). SF_Encarnacion.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Verlander W, 1-0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Peterson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Brigham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|McFarland
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Yacabonis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miami
|Luzardo L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Soriano
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Evans
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Floro
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Perez
|3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Yan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Soriano (Almonte), Evans (Peraza), Perez (Baty).
Balk_Perez.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Mike Estabrook; .
T_2:40. A_4680
