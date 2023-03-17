|Miami
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|5
|Hampson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|B.Nimmo cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sanchez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D L Crz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Marte rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Encrncn 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Vientos 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stllngs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Allen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Muricio ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Iglsias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vglbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Cappe ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|To.Pham dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McIntsh dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|De Goti 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cedrola lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Berry 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dar.Ruf 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Br.Baty 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gllorme ss
|2
|1
|2
|3
|J.Praza 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Arauz 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Stewart rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|100
|000
|000
|-
|1
|NY Mets
|001
|500
|00(x)
|-
|6
E_Stallings 2 (2), De Goti (1). DP_Miami 1, New York 2. LOB_Miami 6, New York 9. 2B_Encarnacion (2), Iglesias (1), Canha (2), Guillorme (2). 3B_Nimmo (1). SB_Hampson (2), Marte (1). SF_Marte.
|3
|4
|5
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Perez.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ramon De Jesus;.
T_2:47. A_6305
