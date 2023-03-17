MiamiNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30151Totals30675
Hampson cf2100B.Nimmo cf2111
Sanchez rf3000Lcastro cf2000
D L Crz lf4000S.Marte rf2001
Encrncn 1b3021Vientos 1b1000
Stllngs c2000Mendick 3b2000
A.Allen c2000Muricio ss2000
Iglsias ss3010Vglbach dh3110
Y.Cappe ss1010To.Pham dh1000
McIntsh dh4000M.Canha lf3110
De Goti 2b3010Cedrola lf1000
J.Berry 3b3000Dar.Ruf 1b2100
Br.Baty 3b1010
Gllorme ss2123
J.Praza 2b1000
J.Arauz 2b2110
Stewart rf0000
Alvarez c2000
M.Perez c1000

Miami100000000-1
NY Mets00150000(x)-6

E_Stallings 2 (2), De Goti (1). DP_Miami 1, New York 2. LOB_Miami 6, New York 9. 2B_Encarnacion (2), Iglesias (1), Canha (2), Guillorme (2). 3B_Nimmo (1). SB_Hampson (2), Marte (1). SF_Marte.

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Perez L, 0-1345413
Brazoban1-301130
Garcia2-300000
Nardi120000
Simpson100002
Bice110001
Evans100021
New York
Carrasco W, 1-1421117
Brigham12-300023
Nogosek11-310001
Curtiss100010
McFarland120000

WP_Perez.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ramon De Jesus;.

T_2:47. A_6305

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you