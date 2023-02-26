WashingtonNew York
Totals32372Totals32686
C.Abrms ss2001J.McNil 2b3000
L.Vlera ss2000Gllorme 2b1010
L.Grcia 2b3010M.Canha lf3110
D.Baker 2b2010Lcastro lf1000
Meneses dh3010F.Lndor ss2100
M.Adams 1b3110Muricio ss1111
Sanchez 1b1000Vglbach dh3012
M.Chvis 3b3010Almonte dh1010
Y.Antna lf1000Escobar 3b3000
Al.Call lf3021K.Prada c1000
D.Casey cf1000To.Pham cf1000
Blnnhrn rf4000Ramirez cf1210
De.Hill cf1100Narvaez c1000
B.House 3b0100Br.Baty 3b2100
I.Pneda c3000Vientos 1b3011
Barreto ph0000Stewart rf1012
Cedrola 1b4000

Washington010010001-3
New York000200130-6

E_Baker (1), Cedrola (1). LOB_Washington 8, New York 6. 2B_Call 2 (2), Canha (1), Vogelbach (1), Vientos (1). HR_Mauricio (1). SB_Baker (1), Hill (1). CS_Baker (1). SF_Abrams.

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Gray100001
Espino100001
Rutledge100000
Romero122231
Irvin100001
Abbott100001
Perez121111
Castro143200
New York
Scherzer231105
Raley100001
Hunter100001
Hernandez231121
Coonrod110002
Curtiss100002
Alvarez101020

HBP_by_Raley (Meneses).

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Ben Sonntag; Third, Reed Basner; .

T_. A_5706

