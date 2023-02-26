|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|C.Abrms ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J.McNil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Vlera ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|L.Grcia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Baker 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lcastro lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|F.Lndor ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Muricio ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sanchez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|M.Chvis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Almonte dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Antna lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Call lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|K.Prada c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Casey cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|To.Pham cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blnnhrn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez cf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|De.Hill cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.House 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Br.Baty 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|I.Pneda c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vientos 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Barreto ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Cedrola 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|010
|010
|001
|-
|3
|New York
|000
|200
|130
|-
|6
E_Baker (1), Cedrola (1). LOB_Washington 8, New York 6. 2B_Call 2 (2), Canha (1), Vogelbach (1), Vientos (1). HR_Mauricio (1). SB_Baker (1), Hill (1). CS_Baker (1). SF_Abrams.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
HBP_by_Raley (Meneses).
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Ben Sonntag; Third, Reed Basner; .
T_. A_5706
