|New York
|St. Louis
|J.McNil 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Donovan 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Br.Baty 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Qrecuto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vientos 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gldhmdt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muricio ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Baker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Praza 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mtter 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Canha dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Wlker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Prada dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gomez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|To.Pham lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|N.Grman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Pages ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Brleson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Lcastro cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cedrola rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Winn ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|130
|210
|000
|-
|7
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|000
|-
|1
E_Baty (3), Montgomery (1). DP_New York 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_New York 5, St. Louis 7. 2B_Baty (1), Almonte (2), Locastro 2 (4). HR_Lindor (2), Alonso (3), Barrera (1). SB_Locastro (4). SF_McNeil.
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Rodriguez (Parada).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Edwin Moscoso;.
T_2:24. A_6697
