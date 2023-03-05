New YorkSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals357106Totals32151
J.McNil 2b2011Donovan 2b2010
Br.Baty 3b2020Qrecuto 2b1000
Escobar 3b3000O'Neill cf2000
Vientos 1b2000Mercado cf1000
F.Lndor ss3111Gldhmdt 1b3000
Muricio ss2000L.Baker 1b1000
P.Alnso 1b3111Arenado 3b2010
J.Praza 2b1000T.Mtter 3b2000
M.Canha dh3110J.Wlker lf3000
K.Prada dh0000M.Gomez lf1000
To.Pham lf3110N.Grman dh3000
J.Davis lf1000P.Pages ph1000
Almonte rf2211Brleson rf4010
Alvarez c1000Barrera c2111
Lcastro cf3122Herrera c1000
Cedrola rf1000Ma.Winn ss3010
Narvaez c3000
Ramirez cf0000

New York130210000-7
St. Louis010000000-1

E_Baty (3), Montgomery (1). DP_New York 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_New York 5, St. Louis 7. 2B_Baty (1), Almonte (2), Locastro 2 (4). HR_Lindor (2), Alonso (3), Barrera (1). SB_Locastro (4). SF_McNeil.

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Senga W, 1-0211122
Quintana H, 1100001
Raley110001
Smith120001
Hunter100001
Coonrod110011
Montes de Oca100002
Lavender100001
St. Louis
Montgomery L, 0-1354402
Helsley122210
Romero111102
Hicks100000
Thompson110002
Rodriguez100000
Loutos110010

HBP_by_Rodriguez (Parada).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Edwin Moscoso;.

T_2:24. A_6697

