|New York
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|J.Arauz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Arrez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Nunez 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Br.Baty 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D L Crz lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|B.Mller lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Praza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chs Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Barstad c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vientos 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Sgura 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Almonte lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Encrncn rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|To.Nido c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Berry 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Stllngs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cedrola rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|J.Amaya ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J.Berti ss
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Burdick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Prada dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grshans 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Edwards dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|New York
|002
|210
|012
|-
|8
|Miami
|011
|010
|010
|-
|4
E_Arauz (1), Baty (2), Ramirez (1). LOB_New York 6, Miami 4. 2B_Perez (1), Locastro (1), De La Cruz (1). HR_Lindor (1), Alonso (2). SB_Locastro (3). SF_Barstad.
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Floro (Locastro).
Umpires_.
T_. A_
