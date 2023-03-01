New YorkMiami
Totals33696Totals29484
J.Arauz 2b4010L.Arrez 2b3000
Gllorme 3b3000N.Nunez 2b0100
Br.Baty 3b1000D L Crz lf3011
F.Lndor ss3112B.Mller lf1010
J.Praza ss1000Chs Jr. cf3011
P.Alnso 1b3111Barstad c0001
Vientos 1b1000J.Sgura 3b3110
Almonte lf3110Encrncn rf0000
Stewart lf1000Sanchez rf3010
To.Nido c3020J.Berry 3b1000
Ramirez cf1110Stllngs c2000
Cedrola rf3100J.Amaya ss1000
M.Perez c1011J.Berti ss2021
Alvarez dh2000Burdick cf1000
K.Prada dh1000Grshans 1b3000
Lcastro cf2112Edwards dh3210

New York002210012-8
Miami011010010-4

E_Arauz (1), Baty (2), Ramirez (1). LOB_New York 6, Miami 4. 2B_Perez (1), Locastro (1), De La Cruz (1). HR_Lindor (1), Alonso (2). SB_Locastro (3). SF_Barstad.

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Megill221100
Raley131100
Nogosek120001
Muckenhirn101101
Coonrod100002
Yacabonis100002
Walker111120
Miami
Alcantara220000
Floro112200
Gonzalez11-343310
Puckett2-300002
Hoeing200004
Stewart121101
Reynolds000000

HBP_by_Floro (Locastro).

Umpires_.

T_. A_

