Mexico Primera Division, Apertura

GPWDLGFGAPts
America171052211035
Atlas17854211029
Leon17854201429
Tigres17773261428
Santos17593231624
Toluca17665222224
Puebla17665161624
Cruz Azul17584211723
Monterrey17575191622
Chivas17575131322
Pumas17566172321
Atletico San Luis17485192320
Monarcas17557182420
Necaxa17629162220
Pachuca17467192118
FC Juarez17449142516
Queretaro17368111915
Tijuana17368162715

