Mexico Primera Division, Apertura
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|America
|17
|10
|5
|2
|21
|10
|35
|Atlas
|17
|8
|5
|4
|21
|10
|29
|Leon
|17
|8
|5
|4
|20
|14
|29
|Tigres
|17
|7
|7
|3
|26
|14
|28
|Santos
|17
|5
|9
|3
|23
|16
|24
|Toluca
|17
|6
|6
|5
|22
|22
|24
|Puebla
|17
|6
|6
|5
|16
|16
|24
|Cruz Azul
|17
|5
|8
|4
|21
|17
|23
|Monterrey
|17
|5
|7
|5
|19
|16
|22
|Chivas
|17
|5
|7
|5
|13
|13
|22
|Pumas
|17
|5
|6
|6
|17
|23
|21
|Atletico San Luis
|17
|4
|8
|5
|19
|23
|20
|Monarcas
|17
|5
|5
|7
|18
|24
|20
|Necaxa
|17
|6
|2
|9
|16
|22
|20
|Pachuca
|17
|4
|6
|7
|19
|21
|18
|FC Juarez
|17
|4
|4
|9
|14
|25
|16
|Queretaro
|17
|3
|6
|8
|11
|19
|15
|Tijuana
|17
|3
|6
|8
|16
|27
|15
Mexico Primera Division, Apertura
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|America
|17
|10
|5
|2
|21
|10
|35
|Atlas
|17
|8
|5
|4
|21
|10
|29
|Leon
|17
|8
|5
|4
|20
|14
|29
|Tigres
|17
|7
|7
|3
|26
|14
|28
|Santos
|17
|5
|9
|3
|23
|16
|24
|Toluca
|17
|6
|6
|5
|22
|22
|24
|Puebla
|17
|6
|6
|5
|16
|16
|24
|Cruz Azul
|17
|5
|8
|4
|21
|17
|23
|Monterrey
|17
|5
|7
|5
|19
|16
|22
|Chivas
|17
|5
|7
|5
|13
|13
|22
|Pumas
|17
|5
|6
|6
|17
|23
|21
|Atletico San Luis
|17
|4
|8
|5
|19
|23
|20
|Monarcas
|17
|5
|5
|7
|18
|24
|20
|Necaxa
|17
|6
|2
|9
|16
|22
|20
|Pachuca
|17
|4
|6
|7
|19
|21
|18
|FC Juarez
|17
|4
|4
|9
|14
|25
|16
|Queretaro
|17
|3
|6
|8
|11
|19
|15
|Tijuana
|17
|3
|6
|8
|16
|27
|15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.