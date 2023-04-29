Mexico Liga MX, Apertura

GPWDLGFGAPts
America171223381738
Monterrey171052291335
Santos171034382133
Pachuca17953281532
Tigres17935241430
Toluca17764272327
Cruz Azul17737263424
Puebla174103252322
Chivas17575191722
Leon17647252922
FC Juarez17476171819
Necaxa17548192619
Atletico San Luis17467152318
Monarcas17386172417
Tijuana17458183017
Pumas17287213114
Atlas173410162713
Queretaro17161018359

