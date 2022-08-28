Sunday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):
Mexico Primera A, Clausura
Atletico Nacional Medellin 3, CA Bucaramanga 2
Atletico Nacional Medellin: Jefferson Duque (25), Daniel Mantilla (32), Felipe Roman (76).
CA Bucaramanga: Dayro Moreno (34, 56).
Halftime: 2-1.
Mexico Primera Division, Apertura
Tigres 0, Necaxa 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Chivas 3, Pumas 1
Chivas: Jesus Orozco (15), Alexis Vega (38), Gil Alcala (40).
Pumas: Diogo de Oliveira (3).
Halftime: 3-1.
Toluca 1, Pachuca 4
Toluca: Jean Meneses (63).
Pachuca: Illian Hernandez (15, 24), Paulino De la Fuente Gomez (73), Nicolas Ibanez (90).
Halftime: 0-2.
