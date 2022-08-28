Sunday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):

Mexico Primera A, Clausura

Atletico Nacional Medellin 3, CA Bucaramanga 2

Atletico Nacional Medellin: Jefferson Duque (25), Daniel Mantilla (32), Felipe Roman (76).

CA Bucaramanga: Dayro Moreno (34, 56).

Halftime: 2-1.

Mexico Primera Division, Apertura

Tigres 0, Necaxa 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Chivas 3, Pumas 1

Chivas: Jesus Orozco (15), Alexis Vega (38), Gil Alcala (40).

Pumas: Diogo de Oliveira (3).

Halftime: 3-1.

Toluca 1, Pachuca 4

Toluca: Jean Meneses (63).

Pachuca: Illian Hernandez (15, 24), Paulino De la Fuente Gomez (73), Nicolas Ibanez (90).

Halftime: 0-2.

