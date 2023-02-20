Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 5:12 am
Monday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Play sudoku, the daily jigsaw, word search and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.