Friday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):
Mexico Primera A, Clausura
Mexico Liga MX, Apertura
Santos 0, Atlas 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Chivas 2, Necaxa 0
Chivas: Fernando Beltran (24), Juan Jesus Brigido Chen (84).
Halftime: 1-0.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 2:44 am
