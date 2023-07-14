Friday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):

Mexico Primera A, Clausura

Mexico Liga MX, Apertura

Santos 0, Atlas 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Chivas 2, Necaxa 0

Chivas: Fernando Beltran (24), Juan Jesus Brigido Chen (84).

Halftime: 1-0.

