Thursday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):

Mexico Primera A, Clausura

Mexico Primera Division, Apertura

Pachuca 0, Atletico San Luis 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Cruz Azul 0, Leon 1

Leon: Ignacio Rivero (31).

Halftime: 0-1.

