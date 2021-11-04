Thursday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):
Mexico Primera A, Clausura
Mexico Primera Division, Apertura
Pachuca 0, Atletico San Luis 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Cruz Azul 0, Leon 1
Leon: Ignacio Rivero (31).
Halftime: 0-1.
