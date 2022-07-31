Sunday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):
Mexico Primera A, Clausura
Mexico Primera Division, Apertura
Tigres 2, Queretaro 1
Tigres: Nicolas Lopez (19), Jordy Caicedo (66).
Queretaro: Ariel Nahuelpan (25).
Halftime: 1-1.
Tijuana 2, Monarcas 0
Tijuana: Carlos Vargas (55), Víctor Guzman (73).
Halftime: 0-0.
Chivas 0, Pachuca 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Puebla 0, Atletico San Luis 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Pumas 1, Monterrey 1
Pumas: Jero Rodriguez (44).
Monterrey: Nicolas Freire (45).
Halftime: 1-1.
