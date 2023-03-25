Saturday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):
agate AP
Cloudy with occasional light rain during the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 4:42 am
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.