Sunday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):
agate AP
Sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 94F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 22, 2022 @ 2:22 am
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.