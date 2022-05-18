Miami000
Philadelphia000

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Miami, Drake Callender, CJ Dos Santos; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Flach, Philadelphia, 19th; Duke, Miami, 60th.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Lyes Arfa, Ryan Graves, Nima Saghafi. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

Lineups

Miami_Drake Callender; Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, Ryan Sailor; Bryce Duke, Gregore, Jean Mota (Ariel Lassiter, 69th), Robert Thomas Taylor, Victor Ulloa (DeAndre Yedlin, 63rd), Indiana Vassilev (Emerson Rodriguez, 83rd); Leonardo Campana (Gonzalo Higuain, 70th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott (Jack McGlynn, 82nd), Stuart Findlay, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Nathan Harriel, 63rd), Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Paxten Aaronson, 62nd), Daniel Gazdag; Cory Burke, Sergio Santos (Quinn Sullivan, 69th).

