MiamiColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals3510149Totals31242
Berti 3b3001Blackmon dh3110
Soler rf4221Profar lf4011
Edwards 2b0000Toglia lf0000
Arraez 2b3112Bryant rf4000
Hampson ph-2b2110Díaz c4111
Cooper dh5000Moustakas 1b3000
De La Cruz lf3100Grichuk cf4000
Gurriel 1b4241McMahon 3b3000
Wendle ss4012Castro 2b3000
Stallings c3121Tovar ss3010
Davis cf4231

Miami00023230010
Colorado1000010002

DP_Miami 0, Colorado 3. LOB_Miami 4, Colorado 5. 2B_Stallings 2 (5), Arraez (11), Wendle (2), Profar (12). 3B_Gurriel (1), Blackmon (2). HR_Davis (1), Soler (14), Díaz (5). SB_Gurriel (2), De La Cruz (3). SF_Berti (2), Stallings (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Alcantara W,2-5642233
Okert100002
Hoeing100000
Scott100003
Colorado
Kauffmann L,0-241-365532
Lambert22-365503
Hand120001
Carasiti100000

HBP_Kauffmann (Soler).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Derek Thomas.

T_2:32. A_19,546 (50,144).

