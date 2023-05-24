|Miami
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|10
|14
|9
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Blackmon dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Soler rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Edwards 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toglia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cooper dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|4
|1
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Davis cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Miami
|000
|232
|300
|—
|10
|Colorado
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
DP_Miami 0, Colorado 3. LOB_Miami 4, Colorado 5. 2B_Stallings 2 (5), Arraez (11), Wendle (2), Profar (12). 3B_Gurriel (1), Blackmon (2). HR_Davis (1), Soler (14), Díaz (5). SB_Gurriel (2), De La Cruz (3). SF_Berti (2), Stallings (1).
HBP_Kauffmann (Soler).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Derek Thomas.
T_2:32. A_19,546 (50,144).
