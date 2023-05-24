MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals351014936
Berti 3b300111.278
Soler rf422100.251
Edwards 2b000000.333
Arraez 2b311200.371
a-Hampson ph-2b-rf211000.237
Cooper dh500001.233
De La Cruz lf310021.297
Gurriel 1b424100.291
Wendle ss401201.163
Stallings c312101.149
Davis cf423101.750

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3124238
Blackmon dh311012.276
Profar lf401101.250
Toglia lf000000.150
Bryant rf400000.281
Díaz c411101.343
Moustakas 1b300011.230
Grichuk cf400001.324
McMahon 3b300011.212
Castro 2b300000.264
Tovar ss301001.220

Miami000232300_10140
Colorado100001000_240

a-singled for Arraez in the 7th.

LOB_Miami 4, Colorado 5. 2B_Stallings 2 (5), Arraez (11), Wendle (2), Profar (12). 3B_Gurriel (1), Blackmon (2). HR_Davis (1), off Lambert; Soler (14), off Lambert; Díaz (5), off Alcantara. RBIs_Gurriel (10), Berti (10), Arraez 2 (18), Stallings (6), Davis (1), Soler (30), Wendle 2 (5), Profar (20), Díaz (25). SB_Gurriel (2), De La Cruz (3). SF_Berti, Stallings.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Wendle, De La Cruz); Colorado 3 (Moustakas, Profar 2). RISP_Miami 5 for 12; Colorado 1 for 5.

GIDP_Soler, Wendle, Arraez.

DP_Colorado 3 (Castro, Tovar, Moustakas; Castro, Tovar, Moustakas; Castro, Moustakas).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, W, 2-5642233904.86
Okert100002101.88
Hoeing100000113.78
Scott100003124.09
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kauffmann, L, 0-241-365532829.35
Lambert22-365503416.23
Hand120001183.06
Carasiti100000727.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lambert 1-0. HBP_Kauffmann (Soler).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Derek Thomas.

T_2:32. A_19,546 (50,144).

