|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|14
|9
|3
|6
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Soler rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Edwards 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Arraez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.371
|a-Hampson ph-2b-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Cooper dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.297
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.163
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.149
|Davis cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.750
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|3
|8
|Blackmon dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Toglia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.343
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Miami
|000
|232
|300_10
|14
|0
|Colorado
|100
|001
|000_2
|4
|0
a-singled for Arraez in the 7th.
LOB_Miami 4, Colorado 5. 2B_Stallings 2 (5), Arraez (11), Wendle (2), Profar (12). 3B_Gurriel (1), Blackmon (2). HR_Davis (1), off Lambert; Soler (14), off Lambert; Díaz (5), off Alcantara. RBIs_Gurriel (10), Berti (10), Arraez 2 (18), Stallings (6), Davis (1), Soler (30), Wendle 2 (5), Profar (20), Díaz (25). SB_Gurriel (2), De La Cruz (3). SF_Berti, Stallings.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Wendle, De La Cruz); Colorado 3 (Moustakas, Profar 2). RISP_Miami 5 for 12; Colorado 1 for 5.
GIDP_Soler, Wendle, Arraez.
DP_Colorado 3 (Castro, Tovar, Moustakas; Castro, Tovar, Moustakas; Castro, Moustakas).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 2-5
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|90
|4.86
|Okert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.88
|Hoeing
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.78
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|4.09
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kauffmann, L, 0-2
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|2
|82
|9.35
|Lambert
|2
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|3
|41
|6.23
|Hand
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.06
|Carasiti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|27.00
Inherited runners-scored_Lambert 1-0. HBP_Kauffmann (Soler).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Derek Thomas.
T_2:32. A_19,546 (50,144).
