NEW YORK (86)
Barrett 5-16 2-3 14, Randle 4-15 2-5 10, M.Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Brunson 7-20 6-6 20, Hart 5-12 3-5 15, Toppin 2-6 0-0 5, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Jeffries 0-0 0-0 0, Grimes 3-7 1-1 8, McBride 0-1 0-0 0, Quickley 4-12 2-2 12. Totals 31-91 16-22 86.
MIAMI (105)
Butler 9-21 10-11 28, Love 1-5 2-2 4, Adebayo 7-14 3-4 17, Strus 7-14 2-2 19, Vincent 1-8 3-3 5, D.Robinson 1-6 1-1 4, Highsmith 2-4 0-0 5, Jovic 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-3 3-4 3, Zeller 3-6 0-0 6, Yurtseven 0-0 0-0 0, Lowry 4-9 4-4 14. Totals 35-90 28-31 105.
|New York
|21
|23
|26
|16
|—
|86
|Miami
|29
|29
|29
|18
|—
|105
3-Point Goals_New York 8-40 (Hart 2-6, Barrett 2-7, Quickley 2-8, Grimes 1-4, Toppin 1-4, McBride 0-1, Brunson 0-5, Randle 0-5), Miami 7-32 (Strus 3-10, Lowry 2-4, Highsmith 1-1, D.Robinson 1-5, Butler 0-2, Love 0-3, Martin 0-3, Vincent 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 48 (Randle 14), Miami 50 (Adebayo 12). Assists_New York 15 (Brunson 8), Miami 17 (Love, Lowry, Vincent 4). Total Fouls_New York 22, Miami 25. A_19,927 (19,600)
