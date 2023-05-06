FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barrett25:295-162-30-31314
Randle38:014-152-54-142410
M.Robinson14:131-20-04-5042
Brunson37:337-206-61-68320
Hart38:175-123-51-122215
Hartenstein25:580-00-01-3120
Grimes21:383-71-11-1028
Quickley20:094-122-21-10012
Toppin16:542-60-01-3125
Jeffries0:540-00-00-0000
McBride0:540-10-00-0000
Totals240:0031-9116-2214-48152286

Percentages: FG .341, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 8-40, .200 (Hart 2-6, Barrett 2-7, Quickley 2-8, Grimes 1-4, Toppin 1-4, McBride 0-1, Brunson 0-5, Randle 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hartenstein 2, Toppin).

Turnovers: 13 (Randle 4, Toppin 3, Hart 2, Barrett, Grimes, M.Robinson, Quickley).

Steals: 4 (Grimes, Hart, Quickley, Toppin).

Technical Fouls: Barrett, 10:16 second; Hart, 7:29 third; Hartenstein, 00:14 third.

FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler35:369-2110-112-43128
Love23:031-52-22-9434
Adebayo35:577-143-44-120417
Strus29:367-142-20-30219
Vincent30:031-83-30-0445
Lowry24:484-94-40-34014
Martin22:320-33-42-5043
D.Robinson12:401-61-10-1114
Zeller12:093-60-00-6146
Highsmith11:482-40-03-6025
Jovic0:540-00-00-0000
Yurtseven0:540-00-00-1000
Totals240:0035-9028-3113-501725105

Percentages: FG .389, FT .903.

3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Strus 3-10, Lowry 2-4, Highsmith 1-1, D.Robinson 1-5, Butler 0-2, Love 0-3, Martin 0-3, Vincent 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 18. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Butler 2, Adebayo, Lowry, Strus).

Turnovers: 13 (Butler 2, Love 2, Martin 2, Vincent 2, Zeller 2, Adebayo, D.Robinson, Yurtseven).

Steals: 3 (Vincent 2, Strus).

Technical Fouls: Zeller, 00:14 third; Martin, 00:14 third.

New York2123261686
Miami29292918105

A_19,927 (19,600). T_2:37.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

