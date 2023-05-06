|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barrett
|25:29
|5-16
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|3
|14
|Randle
|38:01
|4-15
|2-5
|4-14
|2
|4
|10
|M.Robinson
|14:13
|1-2
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|4
|2
|Brunson
|37:33
|7-20
|6-6
|1-6
|8
|3
|20
|Hart
|38:17
|5-12
|3-5
|1-12
|2
|2
|15
|Hartenstein
|25:58
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|Grimes
|21:38
|3-7
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|8
|Quickley
|20:09
|4-12
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|12
|Toppin
|16:54
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|5
|Jeffries
|0:54
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McBride
|0:54
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|31-91
|16-22
|14-48
|15
|22
|86
Percentages: FG .341, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 8-40, .200 (Hart 2-6, Barrett 2-7, Quickley 2-8, Grimes 1-4, Toppin 1-4, McBride 0-1, Brunson 0-5, Randle 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hartenstein 2, Toppin).
Turnovers: 13 (Randle 4, Toppin 3, Hart 2, Barrett, Grimes, M.Robinson, Quickley).
Steals: 4 (Grimes, Hart, Quickley, Toppin).
Technical Fouls: Barrett, 10:16 second; Hart, 7:29 third; Hartenstein, 00:14 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|35:36
|9-21
|10-11
|2-4
|3
|1
|28
|Love
|23:03
|1-5
|2-2
|2-9
|4
|3
|4
|Adebayo
|35:57
|7-14
|3-4
|4-12
|0
|4
|17
|Strus
|29:36
|7-14
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|19
|Vincent
|30:03
|1-8
|3-3
|0-0
|4
|4
|5
|Lowry
|24:48
|4-9
|4-4
|0-3
|4
|0
|14
|Martin
|22:32
|0-3
|3-4
|2-5
|0
|4
|3
|D.Robinson
|12:40
|1-6
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Zeller
|12:09
|3-6
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|4
|6
|Highsmith
|11:48
|2-4
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|2
|5
|Jovic
|0:54
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Yurtseven
|0:54
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|35-90
|28-31
|13-50
|17
|25
|105
Percentages: FG .389, FT .903.
3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Strus 3-10, Lowry 2-4, Highsmith 1-1, D.Robinson 1-5, Butler 0-2, Love 0-3, Martin 0-3, Vincent 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 18. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Butler 2, Adebayo, Lowry, Strus).
Turnovers: 13 (Butler 2, Love 2, Martin 2, Vincent 2, Zeller 2, Adebayo, D.Robinson, Yurtseven).
Steals: 3 (Vincent 2, Strus).
Technical Fouls: Zeller, 00:14 third; Martin, 00:14 third.
|New York
|21
|23
|26
|16
|—
|86
|Miami
|29
|29
|29
|18
|—
|105
A_19,927 (19,600). T_2:37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.