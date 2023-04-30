FGFTReb
Butler43:278-169-114-114325
Love16:133-71-10-5419
Adebayo37:147-132-23-82116
Strus23:233-60-01-2328
Vincent33:146-163-31-25320
Martin30:573-82-41-5109
Lowry29:595-125-60-56318
D.Robinson12:300-50-00-0110
Zeller8:150-01-20-1001
Highsmith4:481-20-00-0002
Totals240:0036-8523-2910-392614108

Percentages: FG .424, FT .793.

3-Point Goals: 13-39, .333 (Vincent 5-12, Lowry 3-6, Love 2-5, Strus 2-5, Martin 1-5, Butler 0-1, D.Robinson 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Lowry 4, Martin).

Turnovers: 8 (Adebayo 2, Butler 2, Lowry 2, Martin, Vincent).

Steals: 8 (Butler 2, Martin 2, Lowry, Strus, Vincent, Zeller).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barrett39:5010-205-81-97326
Toppin31:107-150-00-80318
M.Robinson33:383-31-45-14037
Brunson40:0311-233-41-57225
Hart43:125-120-02-84510
Quickley27:173-92-21-2129
Hartenstein14:221-10-02-2112
Grimes10:281-31-20-0024
Totals240:0041-8612-2012-482021101

Percentages: FG .477, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Toppin 4-11, Grimes 1-3, Quickley 1-4, Barrett 1-5, Hart 0-4, Brunson 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (M.Robinson 2, Hart, Hartenstein).

Turnovers: 13 (Brunson 5, Barrett 4, M.Robinson 2, Hart, Quickley).

Steals: 6 (Barrett, Brunson, Grimes, Hartenstein, Quickley, Toppin).

Technical Fouls: Brunson, 00:04 third.

Miami21293127108
New York32232026101

A_19,812 (19,812). T_2:20.

