N.Y. Jets03036
Miami033511

Second Quarter

Mia_FG J.Sanders 37, 5:17.

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 32, 1:35.

Third Quarter

Mia_FG J.Sanders 37, 5:18.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 35, 11:59.

Mia_FG J.Sanders 50, :18.

Mia_safety, :00.

A_66,429.

NYJMia
First downs1117
Total Net Yards187302
Rushes-yards20-3832-162
Passing149140
Punt Returns2-290-0
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int18-33-020-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-12
Punts5-48.24-45.25
Fumbles-Lost2-01-0
Penalties-Yards6-545-47
Time of Possession24:3535:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Knight 12-22, T.Johnson 5-12, Carter 3-4. Miami, J.Wilson 16-72, Mostert 11-71, Waddle 1-9, Ahmed 1-7, Thompson 3-3.

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Flacco 18-33-0-149. Miami, Thompson 20-31-0-152.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, G.Wilson 9-89, Conklin 2-13, T.Johnson 2-13, Carter 2-1, C.Davis 1-17, Moore 1-11, Ruckert 1-8. Miami, Waddle 5-44, Gesicki 4-46, Smythe 3-39, Hill 2-23, J.Wilson 2-2, Mostert 2-(minus 10), Cracraft 1-5, Ezukanma 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Zuerlein 55.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

