|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|0
|3
|—
|6
|Miami
|0
|3
|3
|5
|—
|11
Second Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 37, 5:17.
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 32, 1:35.
Third Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 37, 5:18.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 35, 11:59.
Mia_FG J.Sanders 50, :18.
Mia_safety, :00.
A_66,429.
|NYJ
|Mia
|First downs
|11
|17
|Total Net Yards
|187
|302
|Rushes-yards
|20-38
|32-162
|Passing
|149
|140
|Punt Returns
|2-29
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-33-0
|20-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-12
|Punts
|5-48.2
|4-45.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-54
|5-47
|Time of Possession
|24:35
|35:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Knight 12-22, T.Johnson 5-12, Carter 3-4. Miami, J.Wilson 16-72, Mostert 11-71, Waddle 1-9, Ahmed 1-7, Thompson 3-3.
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Flacco 18-33-0-149. Miami, Thompson 20-31-0-152.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, G.Wilson 9-89, Conklin 2-13, T.Johnson 2-13, Carter 2-1, C.Davis 1-17, Moore 1-11, Ruckert 1-8. Miami, Waddle 5-44, Gesicki 4-46, Smythe 3-39, Hill 2-23, J.Wilson 2-2, Mostert 2-(minus 10), Cracraft 1-5, Ezukanma 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Zuerlein 55.
