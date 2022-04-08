ATLANTA (109)
Gallinari 3-9 0-0 7, Hunter 1-7 0-0 2, Capela 8-11 1-3 17, Huerter 6-11 2-2 15, Young 12-23 8-8 35, Okongwu 3-4 0-0 6, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-2 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 8-18 6-6 25, Wright 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-88 17-19 109.
MIAMI (113)
Butler 5-10 10-12 20, Martin 3-7 1-1 8, Adebayo 8-14 8-10 24, Lowry 7-10 0-1 16, Strus 3-4 0-0 8, Robinson 3-6 0-0 8, Dedmon 1-2 1-2 3, Herro 6-12 2-2 15, Vincent 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 40-72 22-28 113.
|Atlanta
|22
|39
|26
|22
|—
|109
|Miami
|24
|32
|35
|22
|—
|113
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-34 (Bogdanovic 3-8, Young 3-11, Huerter 1-4, Gallinari 1-6, Wright 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-2), Miami 11-26 (Vincent 3-6, Lowry 2-3, Strus 2-3, Robinson 2-5, Herro 1-2, Martin 1-4, Dedmon 0-1, Butler 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 43 (Capela 14), Miami 33 (Adebayo 6). Assists_Atlanta 17 (Young 8), Miami 20 (Herro 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 23, Miami 17. A_19,993 (19,600)
