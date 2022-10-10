FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Martin Jr.28:055-90-01-34313
Tate4:501-10-00-0132
Sengun17:051-50-01-4152
Green28:117-186-60-45125
Porter Jr.28:157-134-61-76021
Eason28:128-110-15-120317
Mathews23:473-110-00-1158
Christopher19:094-110-00-33110
Fernando18:262-40-04-6004
Washington Jr.16:471-52-31-1214
Garuba10:552-20-11-6214
Hudgins8:200-10-00-0210
Marjanovic7:580-00-00-2010
Totals240:0041-9112-1714-492725110

Percentages: FG .451, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 16-43, .372 (Green 5-10, Martin Jr. 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-7, Christopher 2-4, Mathews 2-10, Eason 1-3, Hudgins 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Christopher, Eason, Fernando, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.).

Turnovers: 25 (Christopher 6, Eason 3, Fernando 3, Green 3, Garuba 2, Marjanovic 2, Martin Jr. 2, Porter Jr. 2, Sengun 2).

Steals: 9 (Porter Jr. 3, Martin Jr. 2, Eason, Green, Mathews, Washington Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Rockets, 7:10 first; coach John Lucas, 00:28 third.

FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Highsmith23:412-61-21-2206
Strus23:587-145-51-42224
Dedmon12:541-20-01-5042
Oladipo19:313-111-10-3428
Vincent21:003-71-10-14210
Cain30:324-96-64-62215
Smith25:536-111-22-32215
Jovic23:184-125-63-124115
D.Robinson22:044-122-30-34014
Bouyea12:283-60-00-2106
Mulder9:341-20-00-0113
Garrett9:320-10-01-2200
O.Robinson5:350-10-00-1000
Totals240:0038-9422-2613-442816118

Percentages: FG .404, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 20-51, .392 (Strus 5-10, D.Robinson 4-10, Vincent 3-5, Smith 2-3, Jovic 2-8, Highsmith 1-2, Mulder 1-2, Cain 1-3, Oladipo 1-5, Dedmon 0-1, Bouyea 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cain, D.Robinson, Dedmon).

Turnovers: 16 (Oladipo 3, Strus 3, D.Robinson 2, Dedmon 2, Highsmith 2, Jovic 2, O.Robinson, Smith).

Steals: 12 (Oladipo 3, Bouyea 2, Jovic 2, D.Robinson, Garrett, Highsmith, Smith, Strus).

Technical Fouls: Heat, 12:00 second; Heat, 12:00 fourth.

Houston37262720110
Miami26383321118

A_19,600 (19,600). T_2:11.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

