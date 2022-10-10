|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Martin Jr.
|28:05
|5-9
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|3
|13
|Tate
|4:50
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|Sengun
|17:05
|1-5
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|5
|2
|Green
|28:11
|7-18
|6-6
|0-4
|5
|1
|25
|Porter Jr.
|28:15
|7-13
|4-6
|1-7
|6
|0
|21
|Eason
|28:12
|8-11
|0-1
|5-12
|0
|3
|17
|Mathews
|23:47
|3-11
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|5
|8
|Christopher
|19:09
|4-11
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|10
|Fernando
|18:26
|2-4
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|0
|4
|Washington Jr.
|16:47
|1-5
|2-3
|1-1
|2
|1
|4
|Garuba
|10:55
|2-2
|0-1
|1-6
|2
|1
|4
|Hudgins
|8:20
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Marjanovic
|7:58
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-91
|12-17
|14-49
|27
|25
|110
Percentages: FG .451, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 16-43, .372 (Green 5-10, Martin Jr. 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-7, Christopher 2-4, Mathews 2-10, Eason 1-3, Hudgins 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Christopher, Eason, Fernando, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.).
Turnovers: 25 (Christopher 6, Eason 3, Fernando 3, Green 3, Garuba 2, Marjanovic 2, Martin Jr. 2, Porter Jr. 2, Sengun 2).
Steals: 9 (Porter Jr. 3, Martin Jr. 2, Eason, Green, Mathews, Washington Jr.).
Technical Fouls: Rockets, 7:10 first; coach John Lucas, 00:28 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Highsmith
|23:41
|2-6
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|0
|6
|Strus
|23:58
|7-14
|5-5
|1-4
|2
|2
|24
|Dedmon
|12:54
|1-2
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|4
|2
|Oladipo
|19:31
|3-11
|1-1
|0-3
|4
|2
|8
|Vincent
|21:00
|3-7
|1-1
|0-1
|4
|2
|10
|Cain
|30:32
|4-9
|6-6
|4-6
|2
|2
|15
|Smith
|25:53
|6-11
|1-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|15
|Jovic
|23:18
|4-12
|5-6
|3-12
|4
|1
|15
|D.Robinson
|22:04
|4-12
|2-3
|0-3
|4
|0
|14
|Bouyea
|12:28
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Mulder
|9:34
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Garrett
|9:32
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|0
|O.Robinson
|5:35
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-94
|22-26
|13-44
|28
|16
|118
Percentages: FG .404, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 20-51, .392 (Strus 5-10, D.Robinson 4-10, Vincent 3-5, Smith 2-3, Jovic 2-8, Highsmith 1-2, Mulder 1-2, Cain 1-3, Oladipo 1-5, Dedmon 0-1, Bouyea 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cain, D.Robinson, Dedmon).
Turnovers: 16 (Oladipo 3, Strus 3, D.Robinson 2, Dedmon 2, Highsmith 2, Jovic 2, O.Robinson, Smith).
Steals: 12 (Oladipo 3, Bouyea 2, Jovic 2, D.Robinson, Garrett, Highsmith, Smith, Strus).
Technical Fouls: Heat, 12:00 second; Heat, 12:00 fourth.
|Houston
|37
|26
|27
|20
|—
|110
|Miami
|26
|38
|33
|21
|—
|118
A_19,600 (19,600). T_2:11.
