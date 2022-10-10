HOUSTON (110)
Martin Jr. 5-9 0-0 13, Tate 1-1 0-0 2, Sengun 1-5 0-0 2, Green 7-18 6-6 25, Porter Jr. 7-13 4-6 21, Eason 8-11 0-1 17, Garuba 2-2 0-1 4, Fernando 2-4 0-0 4, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 4-11 0-0 10, Hudgins 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 3-11 0-0 8, Washington Jr. 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 41-91 12-17 110.
MIAMI (118)
Highsmith 2-6 1-2 6, Strus 7-14 5-5 24, Dedmon 1-2 0-0 2, Oladipo 3-11 1-1 8, Vincent 3-7 1-1 10, Cain 4-9 6-6 15, D.Robinson 4-12 2-3 14, Jovic 4-12 5-6 15, O.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Bouyea 3-6 0-0 6, Garrett 0-1 0-0 0, Mulder 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 6-11 1-2 15. Totals 38-94 22-26 118.
|Houston
|37
|26
|27
|20
|—
|110
|Miami
|26
|38
|33
|21
|—
|118
3-Point Goals_Houston 16-43 (Green 5-10, Martin Jr. 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-7, Christopher 2-4, Mathews 2-10, Eason 1-3, Hudgins 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-2), Miami 20-51 (Strus 5-10, D.Robinson 4-10, Vincent 3-5, Smith 2-3, Jovic 2-8, Highsmith 1-2, Mulder 1-2, Cain 1-3, Oladipo 1-5, Dedmon 0-1, Bouyea 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 49 (Eason 12), Miami 44 (Jovic 12). Assists_Houston 27 (Porter Jr. 6), Miami 28 (D.Robinson, Jovic, Oladipo, Vincent 4). Total Fouls_Houston 25, Miami 16. A_19,600 (19,600)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.