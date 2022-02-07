|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|29:43
|7-13
|5-6
|1-3
|4
|2
|19
|Tucker
|22:41
|1-1
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|3
|2
|Adebayo
|24:13
|7-11
|7-8
|1-7
|4
|3
|21
|Lowry
|30:04
|4-6
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|1
|11
|Robinson
|28:37
|4-10
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|12
|Vincent
|28:07
|6-9
|0-0
|0-4
|8
|4
|16
|Strus
|24:26
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|6
|Martin
|21:25
|5-8
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|3
|15
|Dedmon
|15:55
|4-6
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|11
|Yurtseven
|7:52
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Guy
|6:57
|1-3
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|43-76
|17-21
|5-37
|29
|23
|121
Percentages: FG .566, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 18-32, .563 (Vincent 4-6, Robinson 4-9, Martin 3-4, Lowry 3-5, Dedmon 2-3, Strus 2-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Strus).
Turnovers: 18 (Butler 4, Adebayo 3, Robinson 3, Strus 3, Vincent 2, Dedmon, Lowry, Tucker).
Steals: 9 (Strus 2, Vincent 2, Adebayo, Butler, Guy, Lowry, Tucker).
Technical Fouls: coach Caron Butler, 2:10 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Caldwell-Pope
|22:05
|3-11
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|9
|Kuzma
|26:57
|4-9
|3-3
|0-2
|2
|1
|12
|Bryant
|22:02
|3-5
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|8
|Dinwiddie
|25:32
|2-6
|0-0
|0-5
|6
|1
|4
|Holiday
|27:49
|5-10
|3-4
|1-4
|4
|1
|14
|Hachimura
|26:37
|4-10
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|2
|11
|Kispert
|25:37
|9-15
|1-1
|3-6
|1
|2
|20
|Avdija
|25:17
|1-2
|2-2
|0-6
|4
|3
|5
|Harrell
|17:42
|4-6
|5-6
|1-1
|2
|2
|13
|Neto
|12:06
|0-4
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Bertans
|5:47
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Gill
|2:29
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|36-80
|21-23
|7-33
|25
|18
|100
Percentages: FG .450, FT .913.
3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Hachimura 2-3, Avdija 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Holiday 1-4, Kuzma 1-5, Kispert 1-6, Bertans 0-1, Dinwiddie 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Neto 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 16 (Bryant 3, Holiday 3, Avdija 2, Harrell 2, Kuzma 2, Dinwiddie, Hachimura, Kispert, Neto).
Steals: 10 (Holiday 3, Avdija 2, Dinwiddie 2, Hachimura, Kispert, Neto).
Technical Fouls: Holiday, 6:45 first; Avdija, 3:32 third; Harrell, 00:58 third.
|Miami
|39
|21
|31
|30
|—
|121
|Washington
|24
|29
|17
|30
|—
|100
A_14,222 (20,356). T_2:12.