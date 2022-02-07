FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler29:437-135-61-34219
Tucker22:411-10-01-7232
Adebayo24:137-117-81-74321
Lowry30:044-60-00-45111
Robinson28:374-100-00-10112
Vincent28:076-90-00-48416
Strus24:262-50-00-2126
Martin21:255-82-20-13315
Dedmon15:554-61-21-50311
Yurtseven7:522-40-01-3114
Guy6:571-32-30-0104
Totals240:0043-7617-215-372923121

Percentages: FG .566, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 18-32, .563 (Vincent 4-6, Robinson 4-9, Martin 3-4, Lowry 3-5, Dedmon 2-3, Strus 2-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Strus).

Turnovers: 18 (Butler 4, Adebayo 3, Robinson 3, Strus 3, Vincent 2, Dedmon, Lowry, Tucker).

Steals: 9 (Strus 2, Vincent 2, Adebayo, Butler, Guy, Lowry, Tucker).

Technical Fouls: coach Caron Butler, 2:10 third.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Caldwell-Pope22:053-112-20-1229
Kuzma26:574-93-30-22112
Bryant22:023-52-21-5038
Dinwiddie25:322-60-00-5614
Holiday27:495-103-41-44114
Hachimura26:374-101-11-31211
Kispert25:379-151-13-61220
Avdija25:171-22-20-6435
Harrell17:424-65-61-12213
Neto12:060-42-20-0212
Bertans5:471-20-00-0102
Gill2:290-00-00-0000
Totals240:0036-8021-237-332518100

Percentages: FG .450, FT .913.

3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Hachimura 2-3, Avdija 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Holiday 1-4, Kuzma 1-5, Kispert 1-6, Bertans 0-1, Dinwiddie 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Neto 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 16 (Bryant 3, Holiday 3, Avdija 2, Harrell 2, Kuzma 2, Dinwiddie, Hachimura, Kispert, Neto).

Steals: 10 (Holiday 3, Avdija 2, Dinwiddie 2, Hachimura, Kispert, Neto).

Technical Fouls: Holiday, 6:45 first; Avdija, 3:32 third; Harrell, 00:58 third.

Miami39213130121
Washington24291730100

A_14,222 (20,356). T_2:12.

