Highsmith17:053-40-01-1046
Strus31:245-90-00-26413
Adebayo36:0511-1710-135-85532
Herro34:0110-206-70-96429
Lowry25:562-60-00-3435
Oladipo34:337-155-70-55423
Vincent23:432-60-01-3445
D.Robinson21:093-82-21-2129
O.Robinson11:551-30-01-3122
Cain4:091-10-11-1002
Totals240:0045-8923-3010-373232126

Percentages: FG .506, FT .767.

3-Point Goals: 13-39, .333 (Oladipo 4-9, Strus 3-5, Herro 3-11, Lowry 1-4, Vincent 1-4, D.Robinson 1-5, Highsmith 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Adebayo).

Turnovers: 12 (Herro 5, Adebayo 2, Oladipo 2, Lowry, O.Robinson, Strus).

Steals: 10 (Oladipo 3, Herro 2, Lowry 2, Strus 2, Adebayo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Markkanen36:027-1512-125-140229
Olynyk33:283-107-90-46414
Vanderbilt17:181-32-23-5134
Clarkson34:427-145-101-53222
Conley30:572-64-40-4839
Kessler30:212-61-26-12025
Sexton24:214-113-31-23414
Beasley18:196-120-00-32117
Gay14:323-42-20-0029
Totals240:0035-8136-4416-492323123

Percentages: FG .432, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Beasley 5-8, Sexton 3-5, Markkanen 3-7, Clarkson 3-9, Gay 1-2, Conley 1-4, Olynyk 1-4, Vanderbilt 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kessler 3).

Turnovers: 16 (Olynyk 5, Clarkson 4, Conley 4, Kessler, Markkanen, Sexton).

Steals: 6 (Olynyk 3, Kessler, Markkanen, Sexton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Miami31382730126
Utah30333525123

A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:26.

