|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Highsmith
|17:05
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|6
|Strus
|31:24
|5-9
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|4
|13
|Adebayo
|36:05
|11-17
|10-13
|5-8
|5
|5
|32
|Herro
|34:01
|10-20
|6-7
|0-9
|6
|4
|29
|Lowry
|25:56
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|3
|5
|Oladipo
|34:33
|7-15
|5-7
|0-5
|5
|4
|23
|Vincent
|23:43
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|4
|5
|D.Robinson
|21:09
|3-8
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|9
|O.Robinson
|11:55
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|Cain
|4:09
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|45-89
|23-30
|10-37
|32
|32
|126
Percentages: FG .506, FT .767.
3-Point Goals: 13-39, .333 (Oladipo 4-9, Strus 3-5, Herro 3-11, Lowry 1-4, Vincent 1-4, D.Robinson 1-5, Highsmith 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Adebayo).
Turnovers: 12 (Herro 5, Adebayo 2, Oladipo 2, Lowry, O.Robinson, Strus).
Steals: 10 (Oladipo 3, Herro 2, Lowry 2, Strus 2, Adebayo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|36:02
|7-15
|12-12
|5-14
|0
|2
|29
|Olynyk
|33:28
|3-10
|7-9
|0-4
|6
|4
|14
|Vanderbilt
|17:18
|1-3
|2-2
|3-5
|1
|3
|4
|Clarkson
|34:42
|7-14
|5-10
|1-5
|3
|2
|22
|Conley
|30:57
|2-6
|4-4
|0-4
|8
|3
|9
|Kessler
|30:21
|2-6
|1-2
|6-12
|0
|2
|5
|Sexton
|24:21
|4-11
|3-3
|1-2
|3
|4
|14
|Beasley
|18:19
|6-12
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|17
|Gay
|14:32
|3-4
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|9
|Totals
|240:00
|35-81
|36-44
|16-49
|23
|23
|123
Percentages: FG .432, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Beasley 5-8, Sexton 3-5, Markkanen 3-7, Clarkson 3-9, Gay 1-2, Conley 1-4, Olynyk 1-4, Vanderbilt 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kessler 3).
Turnovers: 16 (Olynyk 5, Clarkson 4, Conley 4, Kessler, Markkanen, Sexton).
Steals: 6 (Olynyk 3, Kessler, Markkanen, Sexton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Miami
|31
|38
|27
|30
|—
|126
|Utah
|30
|33
|35
|25
|—
|123
A_18,206 (18,206). T_2:26.
