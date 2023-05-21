FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown27:446-170-02-62312
Tatum33:276-181-12-102214
Horford18:563-60-00-1128
Smart30:252-84-52-9838
White26:043-90-01-4239
Williams28:435-70-01-32312
Brogdon18:230-60-00-2200
Williams III12:354-80-16-8048
Hauser12:001-42-22-6115
Kornet12:004-52-23-40111
Pritchard12:005-81-20-25212
Muscala7:430-23-42-2003
Totals240:0039-9813-1721-572524102

Percentages: FG .398, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 11-42, .262 (White 3-6, Williams 2-3, Horford 2-5, Kornet 1-1, Pritchard 1-2, Hauser 1-3, Tatum 1-7, Muscala 0-2, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-3, Brown 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (White 2, Hauser).

Turnovers: 15 (Brown 3, Tatum 3, Smart 2, Brogdon, Horford, Muscala, Pritchard, White, Williams, Williams III).

Steals: 3 (Tatum 2, White).

Technical Fouls: Smart, 5:23 second.

FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler31:205-136-70-86016
Love4:472-30-00-2005
Adebayo25:314-55-60-32313
Strus25:273-92-20-31110
Vincent35:2811-141-10-23229
Martin34:567-110-00-34118
Lowry28:033-60-00-5457
Robinson22:487-113-30-24122
Zeller17:312-40-20-4004
Highsmith4:430-00-00-0110
Jovic4:431-10-01-3002
Yurtseven4:431-40-00-0022
Totals240:0046-8117-211-352516128

Percentages: FG .568, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 19-35, .543 (Vincent 6-9, Robinson 5-7, Martin 4-7, Strus 2-8, Love 1-1, Lowry 1-2, Butler 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Zeller 2, Adebayo, Vincent).

Turnovers: 9 (Adebayo 3, Butler 2, Vincent 2, Lowry, Robinson).

Steals: 7 (Butler 2, Adebayo, Lowry, Martin, Strus, Vincent).

Technical Fouls: Strus, 8:59 third.

Boston22241739102
Miami30313235128

A_20,088 (19,600). T_2:16.

