MIAMI (130)
Butler 15-27 5-8 35, Strus 3-5 0-0 8, Adebayo 10-18 2-3 22, Herro 5-9 0-0 12, Vincent 5-6 1-2 15, Martin 5-7 3-4 15, Robinson 1-2 0-0 3, Love 5-9 4-4 18, Lowry 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 50-84 15-21 130.
MILWAUKEE (117)
G.Antetokounmpo 2-4 2-4 6, Middleton 12-20 7-10 33, Lopez 4-7 2-3 10, Allen 5-7 0-0 12, Holiday 6-18 2-2 16, Crowder 1-5 0-0 2, Portis 9-15 3-3 21, Ingles 3-7 0-0 9, Carter 1-4 0-0 2, Matthews 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 45-91 16-22 117.
|Miami
|33
|35
|34
|28
|—
|130
|Milwaukee
|24
|31
|33
|29
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_Miami 15-25 (Vincent 4-5, Love 4-7, Martin 2-3, Herro 2-4, Strus 2-4, Robinson 1-1, Butler 0-1), Milwaukee 11-45 (Ingles 3-7, Allen 2-4, Matthews 2-4, Middleton 2-7, Holiday 2-9, Carter 0-2, Lopez 0-3, Crowder 0-4, Portis 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 36 (Adebayo 9), Milwaukee 38 (Middleton 9). Assists_Miami 32 (Butler 11), Milwaukee 29 (Holiday 16). Total Fouls_Miami 24, Milwaukee 22. A_17,381 (17,500)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.