|Miami
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Columbus
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Miami, Campana, 1 (Cremaschi), 7th minute; 2, Columbus, Hernandez, 1 (Zelarrayan), 10th; 3, Miami, Campana, 2 (Jean), 41st.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Miami, Drake Callender, Nick Marsman; Columbus, Patrick Schulte, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_Krivtsov, Miami, 22nd; Morris, Columbus, 26th; Cremaschi, Miami, 49th; Taylor, Miami, 84th.
Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Ryan Graves, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
Lineups
Miami_Drake Callender; Sergey Krivtsov, Kamal Miller, Franco Negri, DeAndre Yedlin; Dixon Arroyo, Benjamin Cremaschi (David Ruiz, 71st), Jean Mota, Nicolas Stefanelli (Robert Taylor, 60th); Leonardo Campana (Shanyder Borgelin, 89th), Corentin Jean (Christopher McVey, 46th).
Columbus_Patrick Schulte; Milos Degenek (Philip Quinton, 13th), Mohamed Ramzdine Farsi, Steven Moreira (Sean Zawadzki, 69th), Gustavo Vallecilla; Alexandru Matan (Jacen Russell-Rowe, 46th), Aidan Morris (Christian Ramirez, 85th), Darlington Nagbe, Lucas Zelarrayan; Cucho Hernandez, Yaw Yeboah.
