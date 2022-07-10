MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34261112
Wendle 2b-ss300002.267
Berti lf-2b403000.277
Cooper 1b300011.300
1-Hamilton pr-lf010000.000
Aguilar dh-1b400002.250
Sánchez cf411001.209
Anderson 3b400003.257
De La Cruz rf401001.226
Rojas ss200000.251
L.Williams lf201100.275
Scott p000000---
Stallings c400002.187

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3707026
Nimmo cf500000.268
Canha lf301020.273
Lindor ss501002.239
Alonso dh-1b401000.273
McNeil rf400002.311
Do.Smith 1b300001.210
a-Davis ph100000.247
Hunter p000000---
Escobar 3b401000.216
Guillorme 2b403000.303
Nido c400001.216

Miami0000000002_262
New York0000000000_071

a-reached on error for Do.Smith in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 10th.

E_Anderson (7), Wendle (6), Nido (4). LOB_Miami 5, New York 10. RBIs_L.Williams (6). SB_Berti (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Anderson, Aguilar, Stallings); New York 4 (Nido, Lindor, McNeil, Alonso). RISP_Miami 1 for 7; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Cooper, Lindor, Nimmo. GIDP_Cooper, Nido, Lindor.

DP_Miami 2 (Cooper, Rojas, Cooper; Wendle, Cooper); New York 2 (Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith; Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara760014931.73
Bass110000121.47
Bleier, W, 1-1100000144.84
Scott, S, 12-15100012194.04
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker730017992.63
Dr.Smith100001152.97
Díaz10000271.78
Hunter, L, 0-1132102192.25

HBP_Walker (Wendle).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:57. A_34,774 (41,922).

