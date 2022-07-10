|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|1
|1
|12
|Wendle 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Berti lf-2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|1-Hamilton pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Aguilar dh-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Sánchez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|L.Williams lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.187
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|0
|7
|0
|2
|6
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Alonso dh-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|McNeil rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Do.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|a-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|2_2
|6
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0_0
|7
|1
a-reached on error for Do.Smith in the 9th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 10th.
E_Anderson (7), Wendle (6), Nido (4). LOB_Miami 5, New York 10. RBIs_L.Williams (6). SB_Berti (27).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Anderson, Aguilar, Stallings); New York 4 (Nido, Lindor, McNeil, Alonso). RISP_Miami 1 for 7; New York 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Cooper, Lindor, Nimmo. GIDP_Cooper, Nido, Lindor.
DP_Miami 2 (Cooper, Rojas, Cooper; Wendle, Cooper); New York 2 (Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith; Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|93
|1.73
|Bass
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.47
|Bleier, W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.84
|Scott, S, 12-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.04
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|99
|2.63
|Dr.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.97
|Díaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|1.78
|Hunter, L, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|19
|2.25
HBP_Walker (Wendle).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:57. A_34,774 (41,922).
